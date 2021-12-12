WHITE HALL — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., knows how to make people excited, feel connected and even laugh.
While serving as guest speaker Friday at the ceremonial ribbon cutting for Mon Health Marion Neighborhood Hospital, Manchin made the crowd of about 200 guests laugh as he offered his characterization of the new hospital as he addressed Mon Health President and CEO David Goldberg and hospital board chair Ron Stovash.
“I’m calling it a boutique hospital — David, I’m not sure if that’s right, but Ron[Stovash] and I were talking, he says, ‘I’ll go with it,’” Manchin said.
He connected with others when he said he was proud to see friends and family members in the crowd and went on to explain how, in 1970, he opened a carpet store near the mall. He said he has witnessed the mall go through good times and bad.
With the pleasantries out of the way, Manchin launched into a subject in which the frustration he displayed was palpable.
“Let me tell what I think has happened over the years,” Manchin said, his tone becoming serious. “We have a division in our country right now. Our country’s being split by rural and urban. So many ways we’re getting split.
“It’s going to be the urban and the rural areas and we’re still one America and we’re all one party, the American party. Not the Democrat or Republican party, we’re the American party and we’ve got to bring this back together. You can only doing it by healing this and bringing them together,” Manchin continued.
Manchin, who has been in the national spotlight all year due to the 50-50 split of Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Senate, stuck to his guns about bipartisanship during his speech. Often labeled as a Centrist, Manchin clings to the belief that Washington is not broken.
He cited an instance last February where he teamed up with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Rep. David McKinley, R-1, to gain bipartisan support to pass the Save Our Rural Health Providers Act, which earmarked $8.8 billion for rural health care providers in the U.S.
The bill requires that 20% of the total budget of the Provider Relief Fund be spent on rural health care.
“We show them basically about how bipartisanship should work because it’s about the people we work for — you all are my bosses,” Manchin said. “There’s no one in Washington that hired me or can fire me.
“The bottom line is my purpose in being here is because of what we can do for West Virginia. But, also never failing to understand that if our country does well, we do well and that’s really what it’s all about.”
Because there are no cities in West Virginia that have a population larger than 50,000 residents, the Mountain State, Manchin said, is “a state of towns and communities” which brings his rural vs. urban argument into focus.
“Pretty unusual. Pretty unusual in a country the size of America, but it’s pretty special too and I think it makes us a little bit different than other places because we do care about each other because we are together,” Manchin said.
After his remarks, Manchin introduced fellow guest speaker, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra who praised Manchin’s efforts working with Capito and other senators to fight for rural health care funded.
“Senator Manchin who has really driven this, at least if you’re watching from the lens in Washington, D.C., this hospital here is Joe Manchin’s hospital,” Becerra said as the crowd applauded.
Becerra admitted the Provider Relief Fund “was getting sucked up by those [health care providers] who can do the best job at being competitive — $8 billion has to be spent in rural America.”
Becerra, who served 24 years in the U.S. House before he left Washington to take an appointment as Attorney General of his home state of California, said Manchin is demanding HHS spend more on rural America.
“Because, you see, Senator Manchin has made it possible for us to do more and, in fact, Senator Manchin is demanding that we do more in rural America,” Becerra said. “And so, whether it is opioids — and we just announced recently a tranche of about $80 million that’s going to go out nationwide to help the states that are trying to tackle to opioid crisis that we have today.”
Causing a bit of excitement of his own, Becerra said a plan is in the works to shore up rural health care by using what’s called graduate medical education slots with hospital residents. Such a plan, he said, could fill health gaps in rural towns across the U.S.
“We know — the studies show us — that if you recruit a resident, a medical student into a community to do his or her residency program there’s a really strong likelihood, that that new doctor will not leave and make that [community] home,” Becerra said. “So, if we can get some of those GME slots into places like this, we bring in those professionals, we bring in other folks, we bring in more economy.”
Manchin said he is proud to work with Becerra and to have him as part of the Biden administration.
“He’s someone I can call a friend to work with, someone who I believe is going to help [not just] West Virginia, but help the entire country. He understands who we are. He understands how we’ve gotten to where we are and it’s all about family,” Manchin said.
