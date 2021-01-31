FAIRMONT — West Virginia’s senior U.S. Senator has drafted a bill that would create jobs in states that have a history of relying on fossil fuels, such as coal.
Now that he has taken the seat as chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin has a bill called 48C Tax Credits, which would reinstate and expand tax credits for manufacturers. He is working with Michigan Democrat Sen. Debbie Stabenow to get traction for the bill. If approved, the bill could have a $4 billion impact on the U.S. economy.
“A 48C tax credit simply does this; $4 billion will be directed to the coal fields of America —most of them in West Virginia where the coal mines have been closed down — where coal fire planting has been shut down, where the economy has been destroyed, and you can trace those tax credits if you bring us manufacturing jobs, you bring us technology jobs, you bring us something.”
Manchin said if the Biden administration is going to be pulled into the direction of a ‘green energy’ policy, he wants to ensure those workers from the coal fields will have a seat at the table.
“You can’t unlock that door unless you have something to show in return and then that’s how we have to do it,” he said Thursday in a video call with editors and reporters from CNHI newspapers in West Virginia and Pennsylvania. “I’m going to say if you’re still going to get tax credits and if it’s for any type of energy, then those tax credits have to be used and spent in the states that lost the traditional jobs they replaced. You do that and, by God, we’ll have all kind of opportunity.”
Manchin said the first hearing he will hold in the energy committee will focus on a discussion he refers to as “Climate Baseline.” He said he hopes there no one in West Virginia who still denies that changes in climate are real and that humans “had a tremendous impact” so it should be up to humans to right the wrongs that led us here.
“I want people to have a set of facts. There’s very few of us agreeing on any facts anymore because we’re getting information from so many different places, you know. And I tell people ‘Go to your local news media, they can’t afford to give us a bunch of erroneous stuff,’ you won’t be in business,” he said.
At the same time, Manchin said demand for fossil fuels in developing nations continues to be a large driver in the reality that fossil fuel dependence is not going to end anytime soon.
“So if I can say ‘here’s the facts’ this is what’s happening in China. This is what’s happening in Indonesia, this is what’s happening in the Congo, this is what’s happening in North America, this is what’s happening in South America, this is what they’ve done and then give me evaluation in the last decade what has changed. Have we improved? Or have we digressed?” Manchin said.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, “coal supplied about 58% of China’s total energy consumption in 2019, down from 59% in 2018. The second-largest fuel source was petroleum and other liquids, accounting for 20% of the country’s total energy consumption in 2019.”
Coal consumption peaked in 2017 in the U.S. at 1.1 billion short tons, according to EIA data. In 2019, total U.S. coal consumption dropped almost in half to 590 million short tons. The electric power sector accounts for more than 90% of domestic coal consumption.
Manchin said he has talked to President Biden about energy policy and urged the president to not leave anybody behind. In Manchin’s case, he means West Virginians.
“West Virginia feels like the returning Vietnam Veterans — we’ve done every tough, dirty job you’ve ever wanted to be done to build our country to defend us in any war or any aggression. We’ve done it all. Never complained. Now we’re not good enough, clean enough, or green enough, so throw us to the side. By God, we’re not going to take it and I can’t have it so now you get them talking how do we reinvigorate,” Manchin said.
Manchin said whether it’s wind or hydrogen or solar, he wants tax credits to play a role in giving any type of new ‘green jobs’ to coal miners who may be displaced due to further transitioning out of a coal economy.
“So that’s what we’re redirecting. That’s what you’re seeing happening and I’m going to make sure we’re on top of that so I said a coal miner would build you the best damn windmill you’ve ever seen,” Manchin said. We’ll build you the best damn solar panel you’ve ever seen and it will be better than anyone ever built just give us a chance that’s what we’re redirecting.
“We should have windmill plants here. We should have basically new resource development. We should be, not just developing it through research, we should be building it.”
