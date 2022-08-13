MANNINGTON — By the time the Mannington District Fair closes Saturday night, between 40,000 and 50,000 guests will have walked through its gates since Aug. 8.
People attend their local fair for different reasons. Some may get excited about the craft exhibits in the Community Building, while others may find joy in the horse and livestock shows, while others may only want to attend so they can see the Davisson Brothers perform live.
It’s an action-packed week that offers something for every age group and it cannot be executed smoothly without the commitment, work and planning of the volunteer fair board of directors, scores of volunteers and a few others who are hired during the week to work the gates. So, how does a fair come together? When does the planning begin?
“We are already planning for 2023 right now,” Fair Treasurer Eva Yoho said.
Fair President Perry Thorne Jr. said one of the first tasks to take care of a year in advance is the entertainment. The competition for good entertainment can be brisk, so booking in advance is recommended.
“If we want a sideshow of some sort, we’ve got to start looking now for a sideshow because they get booked so far in advance, that, if we don’t, we miss out,” Thorne said. “We have a booking agent who helps us with our entertainment.”
Inside the fair office a white dry-erase board affixed to the wall serves as a giant parking lot of ideas and to-do lists. While the fair is underway, and something needs attention, volunteers and board members make a note on the board to ensure the work gets done.
“So, there’s always plans going on, and it’s easy to get lost because when the fair’s over, you take a break for a week or so and then you’re right back into it,” Fair Vice President Kevin Gump said. “If you don’t go back to that board, you forget what was taken care of, so we all try to make lists as we go through, if something’s not working we can fix it for the next year.”
So, what types of things end up on their to-do lists?
“We have a lot of painting to do, we have a lot of landscaping to do, we have a lot of mowing to do, plumbing, ditches, drains, electrical. We have roofing, lots and lots of roofing, appliances,” Thorne said.
It could be easy to say that the Mannington District Fair is life for Thorne, Gump and Yoho.
Thorne is the fourth generation of his family to serve on the fair board. When the fair was first held in 1932, Thorne’s great-grandfather was a board member as were his grandfather and his father before him. Today, a fifth generation Thorne has gotten involved with Thorne’s 30-year-old son.
In recent years, the fair board has created advisory boards with the goal of bringing the next generation of Mannington area residents into the fold and getting them interested in preserving the fair and its traditions.
“If they’re on the advisory board and they see that they don’t like it, then they can just step out and be done and we can try and get somebody else in here. It’s just kind of trial and error and a little bit of junior training because it takes a special kind of person to donate their time like we do. I mean, it does,” Thorne said.
Thorne has childhood memories of accompanying his dad to the fairgrounds and he’d say, “OK, don’t go outside the fence.”
Meanwhile, Gump, who is 53, has memories of mowing grass on the fairgrounds when he was 12. Like Thorne, Gump’s son, who is 24, is on an advisory board and learning how an event like this operates. And the same goes for Yoho, who has been on the fair board for 30 years. Her daughter is volunteering now as well.
“There’s somebody every three or fours days doing something and that’s even early spring, there’s somebody here doing something, whether it’s electrical or mowing or it’s weedeating,” Thorne said. “Weedeating, it just never ends. There’s somebody here weed eating all the time.”
“And the business part is weekly, yearly. The paperwork, the billing, we start doing vendors in March, so it’s a full-time job for the officers, basically,” Yoho responded to Thorne.
So, who decides how to prioritize any necessary expenses when it comes time to buy paint or make repairs?
“I treat it like I’m managing my own money and I just don’t spend,” Yoho said. “I mean, we think it out, we talk it out. We decide down to the smallest amount, ‘Are we going to spend it?’ We have a board meeting, we decide and they’ll even say, ‘Do you think we can do this?’”
Thorne said the fair board is grateful this year because it has a record number of sponsors who have donated funds to help make the fair successful. The sponsorships help pay for some of the aspects of running a business that guests always expect to be there, such as running water and toilets that work.
“People don’t realize even like what our water bill is, what our electric bill is, our insurance, just the help that we have to hire to get us through the week, you know for our gates, our barns, you know, trash,” Thorne said. “There’s just stuff that people don’t even realize that we do have to put out, but just like Eva said, we run it like a business. We have to run it like a business, we have to, it is a business and we’re all dedicated to it to make it work.”
