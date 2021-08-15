After 31 years of service, Michele Wilson Smith, retired as the director of the Mannington District Fair Queen and Jr. Miss Pageants. She served the Mannington Fair, the second largest fair in the state, from 1988-2019, with 2020 canceled due to COVID.
Smith was invited on stage by emcee and new Pageant Director Melissa Craig, who presented her with a crystal award.”
A Marion County native, Craig resides on Kent Island, Maryland, with her husband, Jason.
For the first time in history, the 2021 pageant was opened beyond the Marion County area. Candidate numbers were the highest they have seen in years with a total of 16 participating candidates, 9 Queen and 7 Jr. Miss entries.
In addition to the fair pageant’s $1,000 Queen scholarship award, and trip to Charleston to compete for the W.Va. Association of Fairs & Festivals state fair title, this was one of the largest prize packages ever awarded to the winners. Special guest judge Michele Wilson Smith, along with the other pageant judges for the night, also contributed to the Queen’s scholarship and pageant wardrobe for the upcoming Charleston event.
When the 2021 winners were named at the end of the night, it was another first for the fair when the honors went to sisters, Queen, Kyndra Stewart, 17, and JR Miss, Kyndle Stewart, 13, of Fairview. It was an unforgettable moment for the Stewart family as they got to watch their daughters share their success together on stage.
2021 Mannington District Fair Queen, Kyndra Stewart, attends Clay-Battelle High School and Monongalia County Technical Education Center. Upon graduation, she plans to attend Fairmont State College and study Forensic Science. She will represent the Mannington District Fair when in Charleston at the WVAFF pageant in January 2022.
2021 Mannington District Fair JR Miss, Kyndle Stewart, has broken down barriers as the starting right guard on her Clay-Battelle Middle School’s football team while winning top model titles. One day, she wants to attend Monongalia County Technical Center and enter their Medical Assistant Program.
This was the first year the crowd was invited to participate and vote for a Fan Favorite winner for each group during the pageant. The money raised from the voting went directly into the Queen’s scholarship fund for next year ensuring future scholastic contributions for those that represent the fair. Fan Favorite winners were Morgan Rigsby and Olivia Hayes, both of Mannington.
Additional Queen group winners included Princesses: Kelsie Martin, Emilia Underwood, Morgan Rigsby and Rylee Chamberlain; 1st Runner up, Morgan Elliott; 2nd Runner up, Olivia Wodnicki; 3rd Runner up, Autumn Llaneza; 4th Runner up, Megan Vandevender; Congeniality, Rylee Chamberlain; Photogenic, Kyndra Stewart; Proactive Future Leaders, Kelsie Martin and Morgan Rigsby.
Additional JR Miss group winners included Princesses: Amelia Villers and Addsion Martin; 1st Runner up, Leah Bradley; 2nd Runner up, Maci Singleton; 3rd Runner up, Olivia Hayes; 4th Runner up, Gabrielle Parker; Congeniality, Kyndle Stewart; Photogenic, Kyndle Stewart; Proactive Future Leaders, Olivia Hayes and Gabrielle Parker.
For more information on the Mannington District Fair Queen & JR Miss pageants, you can follow their Facebook page located at: www.facebook.com/MDFQpageant or email Melissa Craig at: mcraig@seekingstarsart.com for any questions or inquiries about participation in their next event.
