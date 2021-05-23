MANNINGTON — With only one grocery store and fresh produce being scarce, members of the Mannington Women’s Club saw a need a year ago to set up a farmer’s market in the city.
“We just thought that it would be good for the community because it would give a little bit of variety. We have a lot of talented people in our area who do a lot of different crafts,” said Lora Michael, who coordinates the market for the women’s club.
Guests can find everything from wood crafts to baked goods to soap made from goat’s milk. There are also quite a few farms from the Mannington area represented at the market as well.
“It gives them a place to come and market their supplies,” Michael said.
The women’s club has a Facebook page where they advertise for vendors. Some vendors come from word of mouth or someone calling a local farm up to participate.
“We don’t require you to come every Saturday because some farmer’s markets do. We like for our farmer’s market to be maybe just a little different every week. Then, that keeps everybody coming back,” Michael said.
Michael said the club setup the market amid the pandemic last year, and all the COVID-19 guidelines were followed to keep everyone safe. The market was a little smaller then, and has since grown this year. Markets will run until late September.
The women’s club charges vendors $10. There are free days, and nonprofits and businesses from the community are not charged. The club keeps the money it raises throughout the year and then puts it toward a local project.
“Right now we’re saving money to help the new winter garden park that is established with furnishing, with shrubberies,” Michael said.
Every year the money is put back into the community. The money never leaves town.
Ray Carr, from Carr Farm in Marion County, said this time of year he has asparagus, kale, cabbage, spinach and leaf lettuce to offer to shoppers. He said asparagus is easy to grow after it’s been established but that takes about three years.
“We’re fresh food that’s basically straight from the farm to the customer and it’s just a service I like to provide,” Carr said.
Michelle Pethtel, who runs J&M Farms with her husband Jeff, said when they got to the farmer’s market on Saturday there was already a line of people wanting to buy her fresh baked goods.
“We make homemade products you can get off the farm that we harvest off of our farm or get locally. Everything from blueberry pies to strawberry pies, lemon pies to homemade bread, specialty breads,” Michelle said.
Jeff cooks fresh kettle corn at the farmer’s market out of a kettle he purchased from the Amish. Saturday, Michelle had cream filled homemade carrot cakes and tries to change up her options each week.
“Everything is done by hand and it’s from scratch so I usually start a marathon on Thursday and then it’s like through the night and then all the next day into the night,” Michelle said.
Michelle said she and her husband like to give back to the community. She said it gives a sense of belonging and support between community members.
“It’s kind of like the community coming together supporting each other and bringing other people in, artisans, different people and being involved,” Michelle said.
