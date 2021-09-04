FAIRMONT — Early Friday morning, while most residents are enjoying their first cup of coffee, United Mine Workers of America members and their families began their walk from Marmet, a small town near Charleston, to Blair Mountain in Sharples, West Virginia.
UMWA President Cecil Roberts will join workers in their 15-mile-a-day march until Sunday afternoon, when they should reach their destination.
The four-day event commemorates the 1921 march made by an estimated 7,000 miners who were outraged at the killing of Sheriff Sid Hatfield who had assisted miners in an earlier skirmish in Matewan.
But the sheriff’s assassination was the tipping point of long brewing discontent and restlessness among the miners. Called the largest labor uprising in U.S. history, the Battle of Blair Mountain still resonates with workers today.
At the time, miners were subjected to brutal treatment that included low pay and long hours in unthinkable conditions. They were often paid in scrip, which were essentially company coupons that could be redeemed only at company stores.
The march to Blair Mountain led to several deaths and a renewed commitment to fight for workers’ rights. But, it took another 10 years before laws were signed and put into place to establish those rights.
The reason for the commemorative march now is to remind the public of the ongoing need to protect workers. A coalition called ReImagine Appalachia was formed to address the needs of people in the Appalachian region. The group covers topics such as wage disparity, racial injustice and unfair labor practices, among others.
Dozens of regional businesses have joined the efforts of ReImagine Appalachia in the effort to create a more sustainable lifestyle for residents of West Virginia.
“Our economy is very very different from how it used to be,” said Hannah Halbert, executive director of Policy Matters of Ohio and one of the speakers at Thursday’s conference. “We know that too many of these jobs pay too little and they don’t have any avenue for workers to come together and demand change.”
Halbert, who grew up in Eastern Kentucky and the daughter of a coal miner, said that without support from unions, many workers stay in low-paying jobs that do not pay enough to support a family.
“The person working at Dollar General is creating wealth for somebody. They’re just not getting any of it,” Halbert said.
“What we learned from those workers [from the march to Blair Mountain] is more relevant today for workers who desperately need new energy and new unionization.”
“Workers can get fired, and even if they dispute the reason for dismissal it will take several years in court,” said Phil Smith, UMWA’s director of government affairs. “So, other workers see that it’s not worth the risk of losing their jobs, so they stay away from any talk of unions.”
Income disparity and poor working conditions are only two of the topics addressed in the Pro Act that is currently being routed through Congress.
“The Pro Act would empower workers to exercise their right to organize,” Smith said. “It streamlines access to justice for workers who suffer retaliation — so you wouldn’t have to wait two or three or five years to get back to work.”
According to Smith, if the Pro Act passes Congress, “Workers who were retaliated against and were fired would maintain their jobs while the case was being adjudicated as opposed to the other way around.”
“Workers are no longer given the choice if they want to join a union or not,” Smith said. “They’re given a choice whether they want to have a job or not. The Pro Act will fix that.”
There are 47 cosponsors in the Senate, Smith said, and the bill has passed the House on a bipartisan vote. But the concern is the Senate’s ability to filibuster, Smith said, which is why he and the others at Thursday’s conference urged people to stay involved.
“The work we started in West Virginia at Blair Mountain that was put into statute in large part through the New Deal,” Halbert said, “is nowhere near over.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.