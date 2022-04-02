FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education received a $115,841 windfall on Friday from the West Virginia State Treasurer.
Friday afternoon, the Marion County school board met for a special session to receive a check from State Treasurer Riley Moore, who is making rounds in the area presenting money from his office’s unclaimed property program.
Moore said the check was written from funds from vendors who tried to pay bills to Marion County Schools. However, their checks would get returned to the vendors via U.S. Mail and eventually, the vendors’ checks would end up in Charleston at the Treasurer’s Office.
Scott Reider, treasurer of the school board, said most of the money presented Friday is already spent. The district has several high-cost projects and with the rising costs of gas prices, the money will go quickly. Either way, he was pleasantly surprised by the amount of the check and said he wasn’t expecting nearly that much.
“I had no idea there was that much just sitting there with the treasurer. When we changed our address at the school board from Gaston Avenue, every once in a while we had issues with vendors sending invoices,” Reider said. “Judging by the amount we received, I guess the vendors must’ve had more problems than we realized.”
Reider said that this is standard procedure. If a check comes back and there’s trouble sending it to the correct person or address, the usual course of action is to send it to the treasurer’s office to unclaimed property.
Two large payments will likely take up the majority of the money. The first is the project to replace the Rivesville Middle School boiler, which Rider said has come in at a much higher price than expected. The other is the rapid increases in gas prices, which have gone from $50,000 up to around $70,000 this month alone.
“$100,000 may sound like a lot, but it goes fast, especially when you’re managing facilities and a fleet of over 100 buses,” Reider said.
Moore said the unclaimed property system is due to receive some major updates soon due to some legislation passed this year and he encourages businesses and individuals to look into the process.
“Our unclaimed property program that is run out of my office ... everybody should be taking part in that,” Moore said. “Today, these were stale dated checks, never cashed and we were able to return over $115,000 to the board of education of Marion County.”
The update the program is due to receive includes giving major improvements to the process to claim the property, as well as the state code pertaining to the process, which hadn’t been updated in 20 years, according to Moore.
The updates, once implemented, will streamline the program for individuals and businesses to apply for any unclaimed property, and make it easier to submit a request to the treasury. The updates will also move the application process online and make it more accessible.
The updates to the code also allow the treasury to automatically send out checks worth $5,000 and less directly to the recipient, without the need to even submit an application.
“We’re really going to ramp up the amount of unclaimed property going out the door here in the coming year,” Moore said. “This legislature has allowed us to reform and update the code.”
The treasurer encouraged anyone who wants more information about the unclaimed property program to visit www.wvtreasury.com.
