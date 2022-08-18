FAIRMONT — About 440 guests looked on Wednesday night as the Marion County Chamber of Commerce presented 10 awards to members of the business community during its annual dinner.
The Joe was named Small Business of the Year, Fairmont resident Mandy Steele received the Women’s Achievement award, Marion County School Superintendent Donna Hage was named Educator of the Year, Merit Development was named Developer of the Year and McCutcheon Heating & Cooling, was named Family-Owned Business of the Year.
The Disability Action Center was presented the Community Service Award, Morgantown-based March-Westin was presented the Chairman’s Award, Biafora Inc. was presented the Francis Pierpont Visionary Award, community activist Mary Jo Thomas was presented the Rev. Squires Lifetime Achievement Award and the Tygart Valley United Way was presented a Special Recognition for being one of only a few United Way affiliates in West Virginia to reach its campaign goal last year.
“We’re very honored. The disability action center- we had an amazing and very humbling year and we’ve done some really remarkable things that started out in tragedy. We’ve overcome and that’s what our organization has always been about. Our organization overcomes, but it’s because our clients have overcome so much in their lives that we just strive to do better and we strive to make our organization and facility better for them. So, it’s just an epitome of what our clients do everyday of their lives. We’re extremely proud of it, Executive Director of the Disability Action Center Julie Sole said.
“I was so shocked I was so surprised. … Reverend Squires and I have worked on projects together years ago and I’ve known him since I was a kid. It’s very very special and I honestly thought that someone else was going to win and I was thrilled for them. It’s very humbling and I’m very honored,” Rev. Squires Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Mary Jo Thomas said.
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., provided the keynote address in which she honored small businesses for their perseverance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biafora Inc., developers of the Middletown Commons, won the Francis Pierpont Visionary Award, only the second year this award has been presented. In 2021, Mon Health System President and CEO David Goldberg was the inaugural recipient.
“It’s pretty big shoes to fill and Marion County deserves what we’re doing here. We’re just doing what we do everyday. … It’s very exciting and honorable,” David Biafora of Biafora Inc. said.
“We have more winners than we usually do, but it was so hard to choose. Our nominations came in and we worked with our board very closely. We thought, ‘We have to recognize them, they’ve done so much.’ Every award winner was so deserving,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said.
Savanna Shriver also contributed to this report.
