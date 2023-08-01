FAIRMONT — This fall, sixth graders attending Marion County Schools might find their classrooms looking different than usual.
The Marion County Board of Education will be sending students to West Virginia University’s Science Adventure School for four days, where they can explore both science and sport in the great outdoors.
Science Adventure School is an experiential learning program that introduces children to science through nature and outdoor activities. Marion County sixth grade students will spend their three nights with the school at Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, a 10,600-acre campus fitted with a zipline, ropes course, skate park and more.
Director Ali Jeney said the school combines three different areas of curriculum — adventure sports, science and environmental education and youth development.
Together, its staff hope these elements will send students “off on the rest of their academic career with excitement, energy and confidence.”
Jeney added that a four-day session at the school costs roughly $800 per student. But a number of private donors help partially cover this fee and, combined with an additional subsidy the Board of Education approved at its biweekly meeting Monday, local sixth graders will attend the program for free.
Marion County Board of Education President Donna Costello said the program seems like a “wonderful opportunity [for] our students here in Marion County.”
In recent years, students in Marion County have had lower test scores in science than other subjects, said Superintendent Donna Heston. In addition to promoting outdoor activity, Science Adventure School’s mission of promoting science education aligns with the county’s efforts to bolster student performance and academic outcomes.
Female students in particular, Heston said, tend to become discouraged by science and math, and often lose confidence in the subjects by early middle school. By sending students to Science Adventure School, Heston and local educators hope to encourage all Marion County students to embrace science, including its middle school girls.
Heston said that Marion County Schools was approached directly by Science Adventure School in December 2022. Less than one year later, it will provide the school its first-ever classes from North Central West Virginia.
Science Adventure School operates through West Virginia University, but hosts students from across the Mountain State.
“A lot of our team is from this region of the state,” Jeney saidd. “We feel very, very excited to have our neighbors attend.”
As a teacher, the first school Jeney was ever placed at was in Marion County. “My heart is here,” she added.
For Heston, being able to provide an educational opportunity in West Virginia’s scenic outdoors is a highlight of the program. “It’s an opportunity that’s out our backdoor,” she said.
While specific dates for the program are still being determined, Science Adventure School staff are eager to meet newcomers this fall, and hope to help them experience the outdoors in an educational way.
“I’m very excited to see all the new students, and see their excited faces,” Science Adventure School Administrative Assistant Aurora Wiegand said. “And just to get them outside.”
“I think my main piece of excitement is bringing students who are closer to my hometown to Science Adventure School because it’s not something they get to do,” Jeney said. “It’s something that truly shapes the way that you see the world.”
“To know that that amount of love and community-building and support is starting here in Marion County — that is what I’m so excited for,” she added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.