FAIRMONT — The current surge in COVID-19 cases has led the the Marion County AFL-CIO Central Labor Council to cancel the 2021 Labor Day Picnic.
“It breaks our hearts to not be able to gather for a second year in a row, but our first priority is the safety of our community members,” Marion CLC President Mark Dorsey said.
The annual picnic, which has taken place for decades on the Sunday before Labor Day in Mannington, draws anywhere from 600 to 1,200 people.
“This year, we ask that those who would have attended still take time to celebrate with their families and honor West Virginian and American working men and women, and remember the sacrifices of so many in the labor movement,” Dorsey said. “We would also encourage people to get the COVID vaccine so that we can overcome this surge and all gather together again in the near future.”
