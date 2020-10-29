FAIRMONT — Mon Power has begun work in several Marion County communities to protect its electrical lines in in future power outages, according to company officials.
Work is now underway in the areas of Colfax, Hammond, Levels, Grassy Run, Quiet Dell, Bunner Ridge, Morgan Ridge and Little Creek. More than 900 customers in those areas will see improved reliability and enhanced electricity operations when the project is complete by Dec. 31.
Mon Power recently enhanced its power lines south of Morgantown in Monongalia County as well, where more than 400 household lines were added to a backup system. More than 1,300 customers will benefit from the upgrade, said company officials.
“Through projects such as these, we improve the operational flexibility of our system and help reduce the duration and frequency of service interruptions our customers might experience,” said Jim Myers, president of West Virginia operations for FirstEnergy, owners of Mon Power.
In southeastern Marion County, work has begun that will connect residential customers to an alternate source that serves the central and eastern portions of the county. The connectivity will allow the company to provide power to customers during outages until repairs are completed on their circuit.
Charles McCutcheon, of Colfax, said his residence typically experiences a few electricity outages each year, often after high winds or a thunderstorm.
“It’s nice to know the power company is doing something to help keep the lights on,” he said. “With the short days and cold weather headed our way, nobody wants to be without power.”
Lisa Conway, of the Quiet Dell area, said she has been home for months with her elderly mother, venturing out seldomly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conway said knowing there’s a backup plan for power outages reduces a little stress during the pandemic.
“We’ve been pretty much homebound since March,” she said. “I usually go shopping for groceries a couple times a month, but otherwise we try to stay right around the house. When the power goes out, that’s just another inconvenience and something to worry about. I’m happy to hear they’re doing something to keep the electricity always on.”
Over the past two months, Mon Power has been working in the area south of the Interstate 79 and Interstate 68 interchange to add new power lines connecting residential customers in the Goshen Road area to an alternate circuit. That project is now complete.
“It’s called a tie-line project. In the event of an outage, we’ll connect customers to an alternative circuit that will provide a backup power feed while we’re completing repairs on their power line,” said Will Boye, a FirstEnergy spokesperson.
The project provides a backup power feed to help keep lights on for customers if wires or equipment on their regular line are damaged or need to be taken out of service for repair.
The project involved replacing more than 40 utility poles.
J.A. Mullins, who lives in a rural area near Goshen Road, said the idea of a backup power source is welcome news to he and his wife. Mullins said he is often away on business and knowing there’s now an auxiliary source that will keep electricity flowing provides peace of mind.
“My wife doesn’t drive anymore, so when the power went off, she used to be stuck at home in the dark,” Mullin said. “It’s nice to know the power should remain on always going forward.”
The Marion and Monongalia counties projects total approximately $500,000 in investment costs. The company said it is be being proactive in preparing its system for future economic growth.
“When the power goes out for these particular circuits, the customers won’t be affected for too long. It dramatically reduces the duration they’ll be without power,” said Boye. “These are the kind of projects we look to undertake because it allows us to improve service reliability to our customers. It will really reduce the duration and severity of outages.”
Mon Power serves about 385,000 customers in 34 West Virginia counties.
