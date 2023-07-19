FAIRMONT – More than a month has passed since the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection began notifying the public that smoke from Canadian wildfires was drifting into the Mountain State.
Yet, as another wave of smoke hit Marion County on Tuesday, many residents remain unsure how to approach the health implications of a growing environmental issue.
The smoke has exacerbated asthma symptoms for Monongah resident Sabrina Brown, who said she had to use her inhaler more often in recent weeks.
Brown emphasized that she feels “out of the know” regarding public health conditions, and has been relying primarily on social media for information.
“More warnings from officials in West Virginia would have been a little helpful to reduce my exposure,” she said. “For the most part, I’ve tried to stay indoors.”
In response to ongoing concerns surrounding the wildfires, Marion County health officials aim to provide guidance on what steps residents can take to protect themselves.
Lloyd White, outgoing administrator at the Marion County Health Department, wants community members to know that preventing negative health outcomes associated with the smoke calls for reducing exposure to risk.
And that risk is primarily caused by a substance called particulate matter.
Particulate matter is a mixture of solid and liquid droplets suspended in the air, including dust. The air always contains some particulate matter, but wildfire smoke produces smaller and more concentrated particles.
Our bodies can naturally filter out low concentrations of particulate matter as we breathe, but this becomes trickier when the particles are smaller. Small particles can “get into the deeper reaches of our lungs and into the bloodstream, where it also impacts the immune system,” White said.
For most people who come into limited contact with the smoke, White noted that symptoms might not be as severe, ranging from coughing and throat irritation to watery eyes and a runny nose.
But for individuals who are at greater risk — namely those who are pregnant or have preexisting lung or heart conditions, as well as children and the elderly — symptoms can be much more severe.
These individuals are more likely to get sick from the smoke, and can also experience asthma attacks and reduced lung function, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
So far, the Health Department has treated individuals expressing smoke-related health concerns on an “individual basis.” White advised that community members pay attention to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Air Quality Index and reduce the time they spend outside when the Index is high.
White noted that wearing an N-95 face mask outside can “do a pretty good job of filtering out some of the larger particles,” which can reduce the amount of pollutants entering the lungs and bloodstream.
Environmental officials remain unsure when the smoke will end.
Increased particulate matter has caused haze across the state, noted Terry Fletcher, chief communications officer at WVDEP, in an email to the Times West Virginian.
“Increased particulate matter pollution over long periods of time,” not necessarily including “short-term events like wildfires,” can produce other issues, he added. This can range from “increasing acidity in lakes and streams” to “damaging sensitive forests and crops and affecting the diversity of ecosystems.”
As the smoke continues, White emphasized the most crucial way to prevent adverse effects from the smoke is reducing exposure altogether.
“When the air quality is bad, stay indoors. If you have to go out, minimize the time outdoors,” he said. “The less smoke that we inhale, the greater the chances of us not having any major health effects.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.