FAIRMONT — Respect for the military is a core value for Marion County.
Monday evening, Marion County Schools recognized the remaining seven schools in the county who received the distinction as a Purple Star School. Every school in the county has now received the award, making Marion County one of nine districts in the state to become a Purple Star District.
The Purple Star distinction is a program through the Military Child Education Coalition, a group founded to support military families who travel across state lines.
There are several criteria a school must meet before they can earn the accolade. Schools must designate a staff member as a point of contact for military students and families, establish a website for military information, create a student transition program, provide professional development for staff on military family awareness and host military recognition events.
Marion County Schools began pushing for full Purple Star status last year under School Superintendent Donna Hage who had made it a district goal.
“This is one more way Marion County Schools can show support for our families and our community. It’s very near and dear to many of our families because they may have someone who is serving or they’ve transferred or they may be reservists,” Hage said. “Any support we can provide to them in our schools where they can have a familiar face is a benefit.
L.D. Skarzinski, the county’s head of curriculum and instruction, who has led the Purple Star program in the county, introduced the seven honred schools at Monday’s meeting.
Prior to Monday, schools have trickled in with receiving the award at various board meetings across the calendar this year but Monday’s awards cemented the final few in the county.
“The support that our schools give is non-stop and this is just another opportunity for our kids to have a support group in place,” Skarzinski said. “As Dr. Hage said, we’re now a Purple Star District and we’re just tickled to death to recognize these schools.”
Amendment 2
As the November election approaches, the Marion County School Board has made it a point to educate the public on several matters that will be on the ballot.
The Excess Levy, of course, is up for a renewal. But Monday, the board heard from an expert who gave a presentation on Amendment 2 and how it could affect the schools.
Kelly Ellen from the WV Center on Budget & Policy gave a lengthy rundown of the specifics and logistics of Amendment 2.
If West Virginians vote to pass Amendment 2, the state constitution would be changed to give the legislature control over personal property tax relating to business machinery and personal motor vehicles.
The concern is that the legislature has made it clear that it will do away with these taxes if given the chance, and the solutions given by the legislature to fill the monetary hole the amendment would create leave have been determined unsustainable.
“There are a couple of concerns. My team did an analysis of the [state] senate’s plan,” Ellen said. “One thing that stood out is that their plan relies on data from the last two years — which are outliers(due to revenue surpluses) — as if it will be something that will continue.”
She went on to show that there hasn’t been a fiscal year, excluding 2020 and 2021, in the last 10 years where West Virginia could afford the senate’s proposed plan without major cuts to state programs.
The board of education has already planned a work session for Wednesday, Sept. 21 to discuss Amendment 2 in depth with one of Ellen’s colleagues.
“I can’t believe the legislature doesn’t understand that the school aid formula doesn’t give any help at all,” Board Vice President Tom Dragich said. “I’ve said that repeatedly as a principal and since I’ve been on the board. Something needs to be done.”
To hear Ellen’s full presentation on Amendment 2, visit the school board’s website.
The board will meet for their next regularly meeting on Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in the central office.
