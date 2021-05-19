PLEASANT VALLEY — The Marion County Board of Education received an update on plans to expand and renovate East Dale Elementary at Monday’s meeting.
Jason Miller, principal architect at Omni Associates in Fairmont, which is overseeing the project, gave a presentation on the expansion, which includes building four new pre-K classrooms and four new kindergarten classrooms as well as a new principal’s office and entryway.
“We’re just basically getting started on the project,” Superintendent Randy Farley said. “This is an overview of where we are currently and there will be more information to come later, I’m sure.”
After Miller’s presentation, the board members asked about budgetary issues. Miller did admit in the version he showed Monday night, they are currently over budget with the project.
“Currently with the additional entryway we are over budget,” said Miller. “We’re going to look at the scheduled values the contractor provides and kind of analyze that.”
Farley said much of the reason the project is currently over budget is due to the inflated prices of materials.
The school board only just recently went through the initial bidding process to identify costs for the project, according to Farley, these numbers are always a bit higher than the final cost.
“It’s all going to depend on dollars,” Farley said. “Everything about construction has increased in cost due to the pandemic. That’s very evident if you’ve been to the lumber yard to purchase anything.”
The superintendent is optimistic about the project but thinks going over budget is still a real possibility.
“I’m sure we’ll be a little over budget,” Farley said. “But by how much I’m not sure quite yet until we get some more detailed figures.”
“We have a lot of suppliers that can’t hold their prices,” Miller said. “Usually they can hold them for 30 days or 60 days. But it’s just fluctuating so much it’s hard to tell.”
The date when the first shovel will hit the ground is still unknown, as the final bid has yet to be set.
Also at the meeting, the East Park Elementary PTO President Adrienne Hoalcraft addressed the board concerning the school having only two second grade teachers next school year.
“I believe we need three second grade teachers to meet our students’ needs,” Hoalcraft said. “Right now, we’ll have 24 students in each classroom and East Park is continuing to grow.”
Other business addressed:
- The board and superintendent honored the Marion County Teacher of the Year, Rachelle Bourne of White Hall Elementary.
- The board and superintendent honored the Service Personnel of the Year, Desiree Hardway of Fairmont Senior High.
- The board and superintendent honored the five teachers who earned their National Board Certifications this year. The teachers are Rebecca Merritt and Miriam Straka of East Fairmont High, Megan Kusich of East Dale Elementary, Michael Williams of Jayenne Elementary and Heather Yoho of Mannington Middle.
- The board passed the 2021 budget. Marion County will be receiving $2.7 million less in state aid, but used Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to make up the difference.
- The board will hold a workshop to go through the candidates for the superintendent position Wednesday, May 19 at the central office at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.