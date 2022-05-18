FAIRMONT — The Marion County Board of Education rolled out the red carpet Monday night.
At its regularly scheduled meeting, the school board honored several staff and students for their work over the last semester in a meeting that was mostly held in executive session.
The board was behind closed doors for nearly two hours discussing concerns with a potential hire to coach Fairmont Seniors girls’ cross-country team. The board made no comment on the matter after exiting executive session and the approval of the contract for the coach died for lack of a motion.
Joining the board in the closed session was also George Boyles, the newly-elected member of the board who will replace Board President Mary Jo Thomas at the end of her term.
The board also discussed “matters regarding facilities and property” in the closed session.
Before the board entered executive session, Kathy Cyphers, vice president for the county service personnel association, gave a presentation requesting the board consider extending a perk offered to faculty to the service personnel.
Currently, faculty are given a bonus of $500 if they do not use more than four days of paid leave. The bonus is not extended to service personnel. A similar perk was added in the past to award a $500 early retirement bonus to faculty and Marion County amended it to include service personnel. Cyphers is hoping the board will do the same for the leave bonus.
“I do love that our county recognized the importance of granting our service personnel the $500 early retirement bonus, I want you all to know that,” Cyphers said to the board. “We’re all on the same team and should be treated as such.”
Faculty and staff recognitions
The highlight of the night was the naming of the Marion County Teacher and Personnel of the Year, both of whom were awarded their certificates from School Superintendent Donna Hage and an actual red carpet was rolled out on the aisle of the boardroom.
Charlotte Romberger, an English teacher at East Fairmont Middle School, is Marion County Teacher of the Year and received a stellar review from her principal, Debra Conover.
“I say wholeheartedly that she is a very unique and engaging teacher. I sit in her classroom quite frequently and I’m just as engaged as the students are,” Conover said. “She uses a variety of strategies to motivate and engage the students in the curriculum... that’s why she’s our Marion County Teacher of the Year.”
There were even two students in attendance at Monday’s meeting who had Romberger as a teacher, and both attested to her engaging teaching style, with one saying, “She made me love English.”
“That’s what it’s all about, isn’t it?” Hage said.
Fairmont Senior High Cafeteria Supervisor Mike Hayes is Service Personnel of the Year. Hayes was joined by his principal, Jim Green Monday night who said Hayes goes above and beyond for the kids.
“His level of caring for all members of the Fairmont Senior community is unmatched,” Green said. “What sets Mike Hayes apart is his constant support for everything that is Fairmont Senior, he’s always asking how he can help.”
Both Hayes and Romberger were given a bouquet of flowers, a certificate and a gift basket courtesy of Adams Office Supply. They will represent Marion County in the State Teacher and Service Personnel competition this year.
Other business:
- The board honored the five winners of the Golden Horseshoe.
- The board congratulated the Marion County winners of the Arts Alive competition in Charleston.
- The Healthy Grandfamilies coordinators gave a presentation as a recap of their first semester in operation.
- The board honored Stephanie Tomana, a science teacher who was recently awarded the 2022 J. Kevin Scanlon Award for her innovation in science education.
