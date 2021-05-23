FAIRMONT — Marion County Schools usually holds a literacy fair inside the school board office that includes different activities and fun for local students to close out the school year.
However, with the COVID-19 pandemic running into two school years, Superintendent Randy Farley said the school board offered a drive-thru Summer Send Off event where kids could get their hands on some summer reading materials.
“We just want to make sure that children have some reading material all through the summer to just keep practicing their reading and hopefully reading some novels and things that are just fun to read,” Farley said.
He said the purpose is to keep the students’ brains active and continue a little learning throughout the summer months.
“It’s been a pretty steady stream of cars coming through,” Farley said.
Farley said the district is gearing up for the Summer Student Opportunity for Learning and Engagement, or SOLE, program as well as credit recovery and science enrichment programs for the high schools.
“We’re offering all kinds of things for all of the grade levels K-12,” Farley said.
He said the board is happy to be able to have nice extra things to the kids to add to their summer activities that will help them continue to learn and still have fun.
Gina DeLorenzo, the school system’s curriculum and instruction coordinator, said the Summer Send Off was created due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s important to encourage our students to continue reading throughout the summer. They need to continue increasing their fluency, their comprehension, their skills,” DeLorenzo said.
She said the Summer Send Off is one way to encourage kids by providing them with materials they need.
“It’s wonderful to do an accommodating activity at the end of the year to send our students into the summer for enjoyment. Just to read for enjoyment, and build their literacy,” DeLorenzo said.
She said it was exciting to see the students and their parents and guardians show up and take ownership of the bags of books.
“They’re going to open the bag. They’re going to pull those books out. They’re going to read this summer, and read for enjoyment is the key for summer,” DeLorenzo said.
She said the board wants to build a love of reading in the students. The books are funded by the West Virginia Early Literacy Campaign which provided a grant to the board to buy the reading materials.
Jean Hinzman, who works with Marion County Schools’ federal programs, said she showed up to hand out books on Saturday because she is a good teammate and wanted to help out her colleagues and the students.
“There’s a tendency if we don’t keep up on reading that we’ll have the summer slide and lose some of the skills that we learned over the past year,” Hinzman said.
