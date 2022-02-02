FAIRMONT — Donna Hage will likely be Marion County’s superintendent of schools for the next several years.
Tuesday, the Marion County Board of Education met for a work session to discuss the superintendent’s contract.
The meeting was mostly in a closed, executive session but Board President Mary Jo Thomas gave a statement afterward saying the board is working to draft a multi-year contract with Hage, who came on board July 1, 2021.
“The board has discussed the extension of the superintendent’s contract and, as board president, they have directed me to work with the superintendent,” Thomas said. “We hope to have a proposed contract on the Feb. 7 board agenda for consideration.”
This news comes as no surprise. At the start of the new year, the board held an evaluation for Hage where it was the unanimous opinion of the board that Hage has exceeded expectations and excelled in leading the county schools.
Thomas herself has been very vocal about her support for Hage and her desire to keep her in Marion County.
“She’s in high demand and we need to keep her here,” Thomas said in a previous interview.
The board said that they are looking specifically at a multi-year contract, with several board members expressing a dislike for the single-year agreements. Currently, if left unrenewed, Hage’s year-long contract would expire June 30, 2022.
Thomas has received letters from parents and community members expressing their desire to keep Hage in Marion County Schools.
Alongside the community support, the Marion County Administrators Association as well as the Marion County chapter of the American Federation of Teachers both released public statements asking the board to renew Hage’s contract.
“AFT Marion Local 6209 would like to express our support for the continuation of Dr. Hage’s contract... Although we may not always agree on everything, she has proven to be an asset to Marion County Schools in her support of teachers, staff and students,” the AFT’s statement read. “She has made herself available to discuss concerns as well as to listen to ideas and other points of view. We look forward to her continued guidance and leadership.”
The administrators association also voiced strong support for Hage’s renewal. The group sent a list of opportunities and programs Hage has championed for the schools and asked the board members to consider those programs when making their decision.
The list included book studies, student leadership, district-wide assessments, county-wide trainings and support for the principals.
“Dr. Donna Hage has led our county with a passion and energy that all the stakeholders within the Marion County School System have been starving for,” the administrators’ letter read. “Dr. Hage has exhibited her resilience, consistency and ability to remain focused during a time that is most difficult in public education.
“Without hesitation, the Marion County Administrator’ Association recommends Dr. Hage remain superintendent, and she be offered an extended contract.”
Hage she was humbled by the letters sent by the two organizations that respects and admires. She also said she intended to remain in Marion County if awarded the opportunity.
“I am blessed to serve the hardworking employees, students and families in Marion County,” Hage said. “I have very much enjoyed my time working here and I hope to continue the great work that we’ve laid. I would be blessed to be offered that opportunity.”
If the board does indeed have a contract offer presented by Feb. 7, Hage already has plans in mind for what she will work to continue if she is renewed as superintendent.
At the top of her list are career technical education, STEAM instruction, student achievement and overall mental health in the district.
“I want to do more. I’m a person that reflects a lot and I see that we have some good foundations laid, I’m anxious to be able to continue the work with those foundations,” Hage said. “I realize that we’re not exactly where we need to be with everything, but I’m very pleased with this opportunity to get better every day.”
