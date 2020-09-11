FAIRMONT — Several Marion County business owners will be in for a surprise this December.
While the Marion County Chamber of Commerce normally has its annual Chamber Awards dinner in August, where it recognizes members that have made an impact in the community over the past year, the award ceremony has been cancelled due to COVID-19. However, Tina Shaw, Chamber president, said the organization instead will give out a few awards during the executive board’s annual Christmas dinner, which are still meant to be kept secret until the award winner’s name is called.
“We still want to present a few awards that were very important to this year,” Shaw said. “They mean a lot this year, so what we have decided to do is there is a board of directors holiday lunch that we have every year. We are going to invite those award winners.”
According to Shaw, the Chamber’s executive board decided to cancel the August dinner, because of the risks presented when hundreds of people gather in one facility during the pandemic.
“We cancelled our annual dinner; it was always held in August,” Shaw said. “The board made a decision that not knowing what was around the corner, and with COVID still being an issue, we should cancel the dinner.”
Chamber Executive Board Chair Jonathan Board said it is still important for the organization to recognize members, because this year has been especially difficult and uncertain for business owners.
“I think a lot of people need a win,” Board said. “These folks earned these accolades in the last year. We want to make sure they are promoted and supported within the year that they have earned them.”
In previous years, members of the Chamber of Commerce would be invited to the annual awards dinner for an evening to enjoy food, network with one another, hear a guest speaker and see who wins awards. There are different award categories each year, created by the Executive Board to award different members for specific accomplishments. There are also annual awards given, such as the {span}Small Business of the Year, Chairman’s Award and the Rev. Squires Lifetime Achievement Award.{/span}
Shaw said this year’s categories have been chosen, as have their winners, but she wants to keep even the categories a secret for now, to ensure no one figures out they have won an award.
Board also said the award ceremony will have a different name altogether this year, which is still in the process of being developed by the executive board. He also said the award categories have been chosen to recognize specific Chamber members for their work this year.
“We’re still developing the name,” Board said. “We know the folks who have earned them and why they have earned them, but we want to make sure that it reflects their efforts.”
Shaw said she is happy the Chamber will still be able to recognize members for what they have done this year. And, next year, the Chamber will give out even more awards.
“That, with COVID and what has happened, is our way of still being able to thank certain members for everything they have done,” Shaw said. “The ones that were going to get an award this year that won’t be getting it in December will be getting it next August.”
