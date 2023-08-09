FAIRMONT — Falcon territory became a lot fuller Wednesday night when community members from across Marion County came together to celebrate local leaders at the Chamber of Commerce’s 69th annual awards dinner on the campus of Fairmont State University.
At the ceremony, eight Marion County residents received awards for their contributions to the local community, and two soon-to-be college students received scholarships for their studies beginning this fall.
Anne Bolyard, the first woman to serve as mayor of Fairmont, was honored with the Women’s Achievement Award. Prior to being sworn in this January, Bolyard spent three years serving on the Fairmont City Council.
“I’ve always tried to live a life of service to the state of West Virginia, and especially the place that I love, Fairmont,” she said. “I’m glad I didn’t have to speak, because I probably would have been speechless. I truly appreciate this.”
The Town of White Hall received a Community Impact Award, with Shaw highlighting town officials’ commitment to supporting local businesses.
Former Mayor Jason DeFrance said that the town’s support of local businesses likely played a big part in White Hall receiving the award.
“We’re going to do everything we can to foster and grow the community, and we appreciate all the support from the citizens of Marion County,” DeFrance said.
The Small Business Legacy Award was presented to Hood Insurance Group, a multi-line insurance agency based in Fairmont. The fourth-generation, independent insurance organization has left a lasting impact on the local community.
The Chamber honored Kris Cinalli as Public Servant of the Year, underscoring the value of his work as a county administrator and especially in developing projects and programming for Fairmont’s Palatine Park.
A familiar face to many, Allen Staggers was given the Rev. Squires Lifetime Achievement award. Retiring this year from the helm of the Marion Regional Development Corp., Staggers leaves behind a storied legacy as a leader in Marion County, between his role as chairman of the board for the Chamber to his time as director of external affairs for Mon Power.
Up-and-coming local business powerhouses Shawna and Drew Hale were celebrated as Entrepreneurs of the Year. As the owners of three local businesses — Next Level Fitness, White Hall Spirits, and The Flower Barn of White Hall — the Hales have made a mark on the local economy and community alike.
“We’re obviously extremely proud,” Drew Hale said, adding the prize came as a complete surprise.
Shawna and Drew Hale emphasized that they plan on continuing to expand their entrepreneurial presence in Marion County in the years to come.
The President’s Award, given by Shaw as Chamber president, was awarded this year to George Levitsky, general manager of the Fairmont-Marion County Transit Authority. After 21 years of hard work, Levitsky plans to retire from the position in early 2024.
This year’s Community Service Award went to Rev. Larry Buckland, former pastor of LIFE United Methodist Church. Buckland has spent his career supporting the local community, from his tenure as chairman of the Fairmont Human Rights Commission to his time leading Bible study at the Disability Action Center.
After retiring from a 40-year career in special education, Gia Deasy was named Educator of the Year during the dinner. In 2017, she was named the county’s first administrative assistant of pupil services.
“I’ve received several local awards this year, but this was truly a surprise,” Deasey said. “This is truly humbling.”
In a surprise to winner and audience alike, this year’s Chairman’s Award was given to Dave Shaw, husband of Tina. Dave Shaw has held a slew of leadership positions in Marion County, from serving on the board of directors for the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission to his time with the City Water Board and Fairmont Planning Commission.
At the dinner, two recent high school graduates were also awarded scholarships in preparation for their college study beginning this fall. While the scholarships were not themselves awarded by the Chamber, these students were celebrated during the ceremony.
Gage Willis, recent alum of North Marion High, received the Seth Burton Memorial Foundation Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded by Rebecca and Phil Burton to honor the memory of their son, Seth.
Headed for West Virginia University later this month, Willis is passionate about science and 4-H, and enjoys working with drones and building rockets.
Zoe Boyles, a graduate of East Fairmont High, was awarded the Williams Phillips Youth Leadership Scholarship, founded this year by Leadership Maron to honor William Phillips, who served as their director for 16 years.
Boyles is bound for Fairmont State, where she plans to major in occupational safety. In high school, she held a number of leadership roles, from president of the Future Business Leaders of America to captain of the varsity soccer and swim teams.
After 20 years as Chamber president, Wednesday’s dinner marked the final time Tina Shaw distributed awards before her retirement this coming December. With two decades of service under her belt, she said that seeing Marion County come together remains incredibly meaningful for her.
“I just want to thank everybody. It has been a wonderful career for me,” Tina Shaw said. “My husband and I had opportunities to leave and we decided to stay and raise our boys here.”
“We’ve never looked back,” she added. “I love Marion County.”
