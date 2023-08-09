After 20 years as president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Tina Shaw is preparing for her retirement at the end of this year. But her upcoming departure did not go unnoticed at this year’s Chamber dinner, and she was honored by her family, friends, and Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, pictured here giving her a union membership. The two had differing opinions on labor unions, Caputo explained, but nonetheless found common ground in working toward a better Marion County. Caputo purchased Shaw a one-year membership as an associate and said he will check in 2024 to see if she re-joined.