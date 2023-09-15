FAIRMONT — In its first-ever full day of student programming, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Young Leaders program brought high school students on a tour of the many recreation businesses that the region has to offer Wednesday.
Twenty-three participants painted makeshift canvasses — and each other — in Mountain Creative’s Mountain Mess Room, rolled over to Retro Skate, threw axes at LumberjAxe and toured the Diet Doc Fit Lab.
Program coordinators said that the day’s events met expectations and made for a day of educational fun.
“They seemed to have a blast,” Young Leaders Director Danielle McDaniel said. “Hopefully they took away that there’s a lot more than what they realize here in Marion County.”
The program aims to teach students about civic engagement by getting them involved in the local community, while also showing them all that Marion County has to offer.
Students were selected to participate in the program by administrators from each high school in Marion County, forging a community among students from different backgrounds and hometowns.
“It was a great time,” said Corey Hines, graduation and career awareness coach for Fairmont Senior High, who helps run the program. ‘The kids really enjoyed the camaraderie.”
Constance Buffey, graduation and career awareness coach for East Fairmont High, also serves as a program organizer, and said that icebreakers and discussions led by program leadership helped students get to know one another.
“I loved that the students actually got outside of their specific school,” she said.
Hines said even he had things to learn from the day’s activities, refamiliarizing himself with local businesses he had not visited for years. “It’s been so long since I got a chance to see some of them,” he said.
Hines said many students in Young Leaders are interested in exploring the business sector in future careers, and they learned that “everything starts with a vision and a dream.”
“You don’t necessarily have to be perfect at everything in the very beginning,” he said. “Don’t be afraid to fail. You might have some bumps, but persevere and keep working hard.”
Buffey said the program leaders also talked to students about how business leaders’ support for the program echoed the importance of community engagement among small businesses.
The program coordinators agreed that seeing students engage with the local community made the day all the more meaningful.
“When I tell you they were excited about everything they had experienced, that would be an understatement,” Buffey said. “I think it will develop an interest in them for their community in the future.”
Next month, participants will learn about social services, and visit local nonprofits where they will learn about multilple volunteering opportunities within the county, McDaniel said.
