FAIRMONT — From sports and recreation to business and entrepreneurship, a select group of high school sophomores will explore topics integral to life in Marion County throughout the new school year.
These students, selected by administrators from every high school in Marion County, form the inaugural class of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Leaders program.
Launched with the financial support of Marion County Schools, the program aims to teach students about the principles of civic engagement by getting them involved directly in their community.
Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said the program was founded to provide high schoolers an opportunity “that will teach them a little bit about leadership, and teach them about the community.”
“They are our future,” Shaw said.
After conceptualizing the program, Chamber of Commerce officials contacted Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston, who believes Young Leaders is a chance to keep students engaged with opportunities within Marion County.
“It not only unifies the county — because you have students coming from each one of our high schools — but it also makes them exposed to opportunities,” Heston said. “If you recognize what is here, you’re more apt to stay and sustain it and support it.”
Together, the Chamber of Commerce and Marion County Schools decided to offer the program to local high school sophomores specifically.
“That’s such a critical year in their high school career, where they’re starting to think about what they’re going to do after high school,” Heston said.
Students also must maintain a GPA of 2.5 and demonstrate good conduct in the classroom to take part in the program.
After attending the Young Leaders kickoff this week, students are excited to begin the program, and participate in activities that engage with the community alongside fellow high schoolers.
“We’re here representing leadership in our schools,” said participant Jack Santee, who attends Fairmont Senior High.
Santee discovered the program through a friend who serves on Fairmont Senior’s student council.
Santee is most excited about “getting out of school,” and for the chance to explore the county more deeply.
Morgan Carter, who also attends Fairmont Senior, is most excited for the bonds she can form with students at other high schools in Marion County. Carter hopes to “talk to kids from other schools” throughout the yearlong program, she said.
While this is the first year of Young Leaders, Shaw said it draws from previous programming offered by the Chamber of Commerce.
The idea for the new program was conceptualized by Danielle McDaniel, communications and events coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce.
Previous offerings focused more on one-on-one mentorship, Shaw added. But Young Leaders takes students into the heart of Marion County, and engages them with the community.
As Young Leaders gets underway this month, other program organizers share Shaw’s excitement for helping students invest in the place they call home.
“If a kid has the opportunity to do this, they should take advantage,” said Corey Hines, a graduation coach at Fairmont Senior involved in the program.
Hines added that space for the program was limited, so students who received a spot should make the most of the experience.
McDaniel said seeing her idea come to life has been rewarding, and that she hopes students can learn from Young Leaders.
“I am hoping students will be able to see a different side of Marion County, and be exposed to things that they might not have normally been,” she said. “To see the inner workings of our county, and just have an eye-opening experience.”
