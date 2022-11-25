Doris Freeman, $120
EQT Gas, $3,000
Richard & Kathleen Pellegrin, $100
Alice & Fred Wise in honor of Todd Wise, $500
Brandon & Sara McCombs, $500
Joan Smith, $200
Vicki Bostic, $40
Anonymous, $20
Mandi Boylin, $100
Matthew Smith, $250
Kip Price, $50
Gary & Mary McDaniel, $100
Thomas & Karen Yokum, $100
Anonymous, $200
Roger & Kandice Nuzum, $500
Dennis & Connie Moore, $300
John & Mary Chicarelli, $30
Mary Jo Thomas, $100
Kibo Club, $200
Susan & James Zerega, $30
Baptist Temple, $100
Robert & Narma Hood, $100
James & Cassandra Riffle, $100
Karen Thompson, $100
Carolyn Jones, $100
Craig & Patsy White, $150
Marion County Schools Service Personnel, $250
Wright Dogs, $350
Casey’s Confectionary, $30
BC Bank, $36
Price Cutter, $380
Alasky’s, $266
Marion County Schools, $10,581
