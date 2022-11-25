Doris Freeman, $120

EQT Gas, $3,000

Richard & Kathleen Pellegrin, $100

Alice & Fred Wise in honor of Todd Wise, $500

Brandon & Sara McCombs, $500

Joan Smith, $200

Vicki Bostic, $40

Anonymous, $20

Mandi Boylin, $100

Matthew Smith, $250

Kip Price, $50

Gary & Mary McDaniel, $100

Thomas & Karen Yokum, $100

Anonymous, $200

Roger & Kandice Nuzum, $500

Dennis & Connie Moore, $300

John & Mary Chicarelli, $30

Mary Jo Thomas, $100

Kibo Club, $200

Susan & James Zerega, $30

Baptist Temple, $100

Robert & Narma Hood, $100

James & Cassandra Riffle, $100

Karen Thompson, $100

Carolyn Jones, $100

Craig & Patsy White, $150

Marion County Schools Service Personnel, $250

Wright Dogs, $350

Casey’s Confectionary, $30

BC Bank, $36

Price Cutter, $380

Alasky’s, $266

Marion County Schools, $10,581

Reach David Kirk at 304-367-2522 or by email at dkirk@timeswv.com.

