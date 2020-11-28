Benedum Airport Authority, $500
Sowers Preowned, Frank Sowers $200
Anonymous, $185
Marion County AFL-CIO, $300
Friends of Mike Caputo, $200
Belinda Biafore, $125
Michael & Tina Caputo, $100
American Federation of Teachers, Marion County No. 6209, $100
Alfredo Britton, $100
Thomas & Deborah Boblett, $100
James Milton David, $50
Anonymous, $215
Belinda Biafore, $50
Roger & Kandice Nuzum, $500
George Corley & Tina Hoover, $25
Karen Richman, $50
Anonymous, $35
Roger & Tina Massacci, $300
Michael & Mary Painter, $50
Gary & Karen Richman, $50
Marion County Family Resource, $10
Charles Runner, $5
Rotary Club of Fairmont, $200
Nancy & Walter Brown, $100
Ronald & Patricia Spellman, $100
Linda Willis, $20
Agnes Franz, $100
Gary & Mary McDaniel, $100
Joyce Michael, $100
Danette & John Devaul, $100
Roman & Deborah Prezioso Jr., $100
Linda Willis, $20
Sam & Cheryl Farrah $100
Baptist Temple Men's Fellowship, $175
First Presbyterian Church, $1,000
D. Sturm, $200
Donald & Linda Moroose, $100
Rev. D.D. Meighen, $25
