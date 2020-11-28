Benedum Airport Authority, $500

Sowers Preowned, Frank Sowers $200

Anonymous, $185

Marion County AFL-CIO, $300

Friends of Mike Caputo, $200

Belinda Biafore, $125

Michael & Tina Caputo, $100

American Federation of Teachers, Marion County No. 6209, $100

Alfredo Britton, $100

Thomas & Deborah Boblett, $100

James Milton David, $50

Anonymous, $215

Belinda Biafore, $50

Roger & Kandice Nuzum, $500

George Corley & Tina Hoover, $25

Karen Richman, $50

Anonymous, $35

Roger & Tina Massacci, $300

Michael & Mary Painter, $50

Gary & Karen Richman, $50

Marion County Family Resource, $10

Charles Runner, $5

Rotary Club of Fairmont, $200

Nancy & Walter Brown, $100

Ronald & Patricia Spellman, $100

Linda Willis, $20

Agnes Franz, $100

Gary & Mary McDaniel, $100

Joyce Michael, $100

Danette & John Devaul, $100

Roman & Deborah Prezioso Jr., $100

Linda Willis, $20

Sam & Cheryl Farrah $100

Baptist Temple Men's Fellowship, $175

First Presbyterian Church, $1,000

D. Sturm, $200

Donald & Linda Moroose, $100

Rev. D.D. Meighen, $25

