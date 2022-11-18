Kevin Wilfong, $200
Roman & Deborah Prezioso, $150
Ruth Ann Kramer, $50
Agnes Franz, $100
Richard & Karen Hall, $100
United Mine Workers, $500
Federation of Teachers, $100
Michael White, $100
Alexis White, $100
William & Susan Clark, $50
Doug & Donna Nuzum, $100
Anonymous, $150
George Corley & Jena Hoover, $25
Rhonda Starn, $100
Karen Richman, $100
Nicholas Sarur, $100
Barbara & John Metcalfe, $20
For information on how to donate, call Butch Tennant at 304-203-8385 or mail your check to 924 Sylvan Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554.
