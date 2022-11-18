2021 Holiday toy drive logo

Kevin Wilfong, $200

Roman & Deborah Prezioso, $150

Ruth Ann Kramer, $50

Agnes Franz, $100

Richard & Karen Hall, $100

United Mine Workers, $500

Federation of Teachers, $100

Michael White, $100

Alexis White, $100

William & Susan Clark, $50

Doug & Donna Nuzum, $100

Anonymous, $150

George Corley & Jena Hoover, $25

Rhonda Starn, $100

Karen Richman, $100

Nicholas Sarur, $100

Barbara & John Metcalfe, $20

For information on how to donate, call Butch Tennant at 304-203-8385 or mail your check to 924 Sylvan Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554.

