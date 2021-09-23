FAIRMONT — The Marion County Christmas Toy Shop is set to return for its 13th year this holiday season, though COVID-19 may take its toll again.
Last Christmas season, COVID forced Toy Shop organizers to work around the virus in order to follow the health and safety guidelines. Parents were asked to submit a form requesting a toy for their child then were sent to pick up the toys in a drive-thru setup in early December. They had planned to use the Marion County Election Center building at Palatine Park, but a recount forced organizers to scramble for a different locale.
D.D. Meighen, one of the toy shop’s founding members, said the amount of families helped by the program didn’t change much from years past, despite the different format and COVID concerns.
“The people who came throughout the day [last year] were pleased with the setup,” Meighen said. “We were worried we’d have less volunteer help too, but we had as much if not more last year.”
Meighen and the other organizers hope to use what they learned through last year’s event to host another successful giveaway this year.
Though COVID-19 numbers dwindled over the summer, case numbers are still high, which has Toy Shop organizers considering a repeat of 2020’s setup.
“I can’t foresee us having in-line and in-person selection like we’ve had in the past,” Meighen said. “This is just me thinking, but I think it’ll resemble last years’ system. But we’ll find out more as the day comes closer.”
If the 2020 Christmas Toy Shop taught the organizers anything, it taught them that a distanced, drive-thru format can be put together and can work well.
“We were kind of unsure if it could be done last year or not,” Meighen said. “So, we learned that it can be done and can be done effectively.”
Last year, forms were given to children at schools to take home to parents or guardians. This year, if the format is to remain the same, a similar process will be used.
As of now, a location for this year’s event is unknown.
The board and organizers will meet Oct. 6 at the Marion County School Board Central Office on Mary Lou Retton Drive at noon to discuss this year’s plans in more detail.
No matter what form the toy shop takes this year, the heart of the program is a central idea held by all of the organizers — every child deserves a Christmas.
“There are children whose families do not have the resources to give them an item or two,” Meighen said. “For me personally, this is an opportunity to give a child something that is significant to them and something that is given out of love.”
Similar to last year, the Marion County Family Resource Network will donate Christmas tree bulbs for donations of $5 or more that will benefit the Toy Shop. More information on those will be given out closer to the holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.