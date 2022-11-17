FAIRMONT — Wednesday night felt like Santa had come a little early this year.
Volunteers from the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop unloaded the first trailer of toys at the Marion County Election Center Wednesday night. The light snowfall outside had the nonprofit’s members in the Christmas spirit.
The toys were a combination of donations from a recent charity softball game and items bought throughout the year by the volunteer shoppers. The tables at the election center were already filling up and getting sorted in preparation for the Dec. 3 toy drive.
This year’s toy shop will be a drive-thru set up like it was the last two years. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., pre-registered families will line up through Palatine Park to get their bags of toys.
Registrations are still open for any family with children and can be picked up at the child’s school or the Marion County Schools’ office on Mary Lou Retton Drive.
Chad Norman, a volunteer with the toy shop and an administrator with the school district said that the partnership between the schools and the Christmas Toy Shop is beneficial for both parties.
“Marion County Schools has been a big supporter of the Christmas Toy Shop for eight years now. What we like is that it’s Marion County kids taking care of Marion County Kids,” Norman said. “We’re taking care of our own and it certainly teaches character education to our students.”
The toy shop gave gifts to over 800 kids and raised $23,000 last year — $11,000 of which was raised through the county school system.
Butch Tennant, director of the toy shop, said he and the rest of the volunteers hope to break that record again this year. However, the money isn’t coming in as fast as it did last year.
On top of the stifled flow of donations, the organizers expect a much higher turnout this year with costs rising and families struggling. Norman reported an obvious jump in registrations already this season.
“We thought last year was going to be real bad, but it turned out to be the best year we’ve had, that makes me a bit nervous for this year,” Tennant said. “But I think it’ll come in. It seems like it comes in as we promote, so we just got to keep doing that.”
Donations will be accepted up until the day of the drive. Wednesday night, Norman presented two checks for $3,000 each, one from the school district and one from Pittsburgh-based natural gas company EQT.
Checks made out to “Christmas Toy Shop” and new toys can be dropped off at the election center most weekday mornings. For information call Butch Tennant at 304-203-8385.
Checks can also be mailed 924 Sylvan Ave., Fairmont, WV 26554.
The toy shop is also looking for volunteers to help with anything from sorting, buying or assisting shoppers. Anyone interested may call Janet Chittum at 304-534-0700 or Sharon Burrows at 304-657-6853.
“These are difficult times that everyone is experiencing throughout the nation,” Norman said. “But here at the toy shop, we have always operated on the promise that every child deserves a Christmas.”
