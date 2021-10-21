FAIRMONT — It doesn’t take much to change a Christmas for the better.
The Marion County Christmas Toy Shop changes Christmases for the better one gift at a time. On Wednesday, the all-volunteer program received a whole van full of new and gently-used toys to help ease the burden on struggling families this holiday season.
Julie Perry, mother of three, is moving to a new home and decided to lighten her family’s moving pains by donating a trunk full of toys.
“Right when my daughter was born, my husband was working two jobs and we had struggled,” Perry said. “I know how it feels... so if I can’t make someone have an easier Christmas this year, then I’m all for giving anything I can to help.”
Toy Shop volunteers hadn’t counted the donation just yet, but the pile of boxes Perry left inside the Marion County Election Center were the first toys donated to the program this season. Organizers said they’ve received several monetary donations, but this was the first toy donation.
Perry’s donation pleased her father — long-time Toy Shop volunteer and co-founder D.D. Meighen.
“This is a real strong start. There’s a lot of parents that we know that want to give good toys especially because there may be a toy shortage this year,” Meighen said. “This [Toy Shop] will be a good supplement for the families who can’t get the toy they usually can at the store.”
A toy shortage may sound far fetched, but all over world, supply lines have slowed due to a lack of workers, a phenomenon that may affect the supply of toys on shelves come Christmas.
But Meighen and the Toy Shop’s founder, Butch Tennant, are hopeful for another record year. Last year, the Toy Shop raised over $20,000 and helped 775 families despite the pandemic.
The fundraising goal again this year is set at $20,000.
“This is a good start. [Christmas] isn’t too far away now, so we’re trying to get everybody thinking about it,” Tennant said. “I’m hoping to match what we did last year.”
The Toy Shop will hold a meeting Nov. 1 at noon at the Marion County Election Center by Palatine Park. The public is invited to attend as more volunteers are needed.
The schools have already distributed Toy Shop application forms for students to bring home. Every school can be contacted for replacement forms or more information. Completed forms are due by Nov. 12.
The Election Center will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for anyone to stop by and drop off toys or monetary donations. For more information, call Butch Tennant at 304-203-8385.
The Marion County Family Resource Network is selling custom-made Christmas decorations for donations to the Toy Shop of $5 or more. Contact them at 304-366-4445.
The Toy Shop is also looking for volunteers to sort the toys, or to work during the giveaway in November. For more information about volunteering, call Sharon Burrows at 304-657-6853.
The Toy Shop will operate as a drive-thru pick-up event on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Marion County Election Center. Any child age 13 and under can qualify for the program.
