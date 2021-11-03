FAIRMONT — The Marion County Christmas Toy Shop is approaching its November opening, and two large contributions push it closer to its donation goal.
Christmas Toy Shop volunteers met Tuesday at the Marion County Election Center to discuss progress and some logistics as they close in on toy distribution day later this month.
During the meeting, members announced two large donations. The Fairmont First Presbyterian Church will is donating $2,000 and Pittsburgh-based natural gas company EQT will be donating $3,000. All the money will go toward purchasing toys to be given away.
The Election Center sits mostly empty now with only a corner full of toys. Between today and Nov. 27, the building will be stocked with gifts of all kinds to be handed out to families who may not otherwise have a Christmas.
Registration forms are distributed at every school in the county and are due back to the school by Nov. 12.
Toy Shop Director Butch Tennant said the two donations coming in as well as an impending donation from the county school board will certainly push the shop past its goal of $20,000 for 2021.
“I’d say the goal is in reach,” Tennant said. “We can see the end of the tunnel.”
Currently, the Toy Shop has raised over $6,000, not counting the two donations announced Tuesday. Last year, the board of education donated around $8,000, if its total is similar this year, that will edge the Toy Shop close to its goal.
The money all goes toward the Toy Shop’s Toy Pickers, who go out to buy the toys that will be given away. One of the pickers, Janet Chittum, said she shops all year-round for toys for the kids.
“My basement is totally full of toys, next week a man from the county is going to bring them over to the Election Center,” Chittum said. “That’s my Christmas, shopping for the toys and seeing that these kids will have a good Christmas.”
Toy Shop co-founder D.D. Meighen said he appreciates how the volunteers are able to stretch one dollar into five.
“We have three great shoppers — they’ll be able to take the money we’ve raised and turn it into far more toys,” Meighen said. “You’ve heard about the multiplying of the loaves and fishes, well this is the multiplying of the dollars.”
Meighen said that the pandemic has made life hard for all kinds of people, but it also opened the hearts of the community and brought many closer together around this cause last year. He said he expects the same this year.
“Everybody wants to make sure that everybody else is helped just as much as possible. This has led to a stream of generosity,” Meighen said. “I think it shows in these donations we’ve received. I do think people are in the mood to help others so that everybody can have a decent Christmas.”
The Toy Shop is still receiving donations of toys or money. The Election Center will be open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for anyone to stop by and drop off donations. For more information, call Butch Tennant at 304-203-8385.
The Marion County Family Resource Network is selling custom-made Christmas decorations for donations to the Toy Shop of $5 or more. Contact them at 304-366-4445.
The Toy Shop is also looking for volunteers to sort the toys, or to work during the giveaway later this month. For more information about volunteering, call Sharon Burrows at 304-657-6853.
The Toy Shop will operate as a drive-thru pick-up event on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Marion County Election Center. Any child age 13 and under can qualify for the program after being registered at their school first.
