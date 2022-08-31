FAIRMONT — November is almost here, and the county is preparing to run smooth fall elections.
Tuesday morning, the County Clerk’s office decided the ballot order for the city council district races, tidying up one of the last measures left before the ballots are finalized.
Six Fairmont City Council seats are up for reelection and several of the races are crowded with familiar names from around the city.
District 1 ballot will list incumbent Josh Rice first followed by his sole opponent Valley VFD Volunteer Jonathan Woertz.
District 3 is the most crowded race and will be listed in order as Kevin Blaney, incumbent David Kennedy, David Prince and Rebecca Moran.
District 5 is one of two districts without an incumbent running for reelection. The seat’s current occupant, Barry Bledsoe, declined to run for reelection due to family issues.
The District 5 ballot candidates will appear as Charles “Chuck” Hillberry, David Ice and Chuck Warner in that order.
District 7 will appear twice on the ballot to decide who will finish the appointed canvass term until December 31, 2022 and who will be elected for the next 2-year term until December 31, 2024.
The candidates will appear with incumbent Nicholas “Nicky” Cinalli first followed by Jack Oliver in that order on both ballot measures. Cinalli was appointed to fill the council vacancy that was created when Blair Montgomery resigned for personal reasons.
District 8 is the second seat without an incumbent running. Mayor Tom Mainella is term limited and unable to seek reelection.
This district’s candidates will be listed as Shawna Santee, Theresa Markley, Bruce McDaniel and Eric Southern.
While being the top name in a ballot listing is a coveted position, Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said that it’s hard to tell if a candidate’s position on the ballot really makes a difference.
“It’s hard to determine because it’s ultimately up to the public. If they know a candidate’s name, they’re going to search for it no matter its position [on the ballot],” Kincaid said. “Honestly, at the end of the day I’m not sure it makes that much of a difference, but I think what really matters is if the public knows your name.”
In Marion County, the order of the names on the ballot is determined by a lottery system, where each name is assigned a number based on alphabetical order, then the numbers are placed on a ball in a bingo cage and the order is determined by the order they come out of the cage.
“It’s a rather archaic system, but it works,” Kincaid said.
Also on the ballot will be four amendments to the West Virginia state constitution as well as the renewal of the county schools’ excess levy.
The amendments will appear on the ballot first, then the levy, then the city elections for voters within the city limits.
The clerk and her staff have been busy this year preparing for November’s election. The state legislature’s decision to redistrict into single-member districts has been a thorn in the side of the county.
Not only did it require a total redux of the county’s precincts, but also forced the county to redraw city precincts.
Tom Antulov, Marion County’s deputy clerk, said the county was one of the counties hit hardest by the redistricting.
“We were one of the most cut up areas by the redistricting, I’m not really sure why,” Antulov said. “[The legislature] created 14 new precincts and we had to do some consolidations to bring our total number down to 77.”
But with most of the hard work behind them, Kincaid and Antulov are expecting November to be a smooth event.
“The redistricting was a challenge in its own right, but I think we’re in pretty good shape,” Antulov said. “You’re never 100 percent ready, but I think we’re really close to it.”
