FAIRMONT — With COVID-19 cases remaining steady in West Virginia, the Marion County Clerk’s office is expecting a large influx of mail-in ballot requests for the November General Election.
Despite worry by some that this process is less secure than in-person voting, Deputy County Clerk Tom Antulov said the office takes multiple steps to ensure that votes are accounted for just like the in-person ballots.
“The absentee will continue, and in the current circumstances it should,” Antulov said. “In the primary, we have opposite political parties voting in the ballots. Trust me, it was secure. People were voting the right candidates.
“As an office, it’s our sworn duty, and trust us, we want it to be accurate and correct.”
Antulov said the County Clerk’s office will not be mailing out applications for absentee ballots for this election, because of the cost to do so for the whole county in the primary election. However, anyone is still eligible to apply, and must write the County Clerk, call the office or apply through the website.
Antulov said the office is still expecting to get just as many requests for absentee ballots and mail in ballots this election, and they will be counted by machine instead of by two individuals of opposite political parties.
“We’re going to have a machine read them this time,” Antulov said. “We’re doing it differently because we didn’t know what we were going to get.”
There are also questions of the continuation of the U.S. Postal Service in terms of its handling of mail-in ballots for this election. The U.S. Postal Service released a statement regarding its position at the moment, including words about a plan to maintain its feasibility.
“The United States Postal Service is developing a business plan to ensure that we will be financially stable and able to continue to provide dependable, affordable, safe and secure delivery of mail and packages to all Americans as a vital part of the nation’s critical infrastructure,” says a statement from the U.S. Postal Service. “The plan, which will be presented to the Board of Governors when it is finalized, will include new and creative ways to help us fulfill our mission, and will focus on the Postal Service’s strengths to maximize our prospects for long-term success.”
Antulov said much of the process that the County Clerk’s office conducted for the primary election will be repeated this general election, including use of the regional voting sites rather than the usual number of precincts. In a normal election, Marion County would utilize more than 100 polling places.
“I’m hoping we are still able to proceed with the regional sites,” Antulov said. “And we’ll use all the poll workers who apply. We’ll have them to work somewhere.”
The primary election saw so much change within the election process for individual counties, and Antulov said these changes will mostly stay in place because of the amount of work the County Clerk’s office put into the initial planning.
“The primary is important, but now we’re actually electing,” Antulov said. “We’re way better off today than we were in March. We didn’t have to reinvent the wheel this time.”
Seeing people skeptical about the authenticity of absentee and mail-in ballots reminds Antulov of the shift that occurred when Marion County started using voting machines instead of paper ballots.
“We have come full circle,” Antulov said. “In ‘04 when we were putting out the machines for the first time, they wanted their paper ballots, because they were afraid of the machines.”
