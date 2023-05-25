FAIRMONT — In Marion County, some voting precincts have more poll workers than they have actual voters.
Wednesday morning, the Marion County Commission voted to approve a recommendation by County Clerk Julie Kincaid that would consolidate and combine several voting precincts in the county, bringing the total number of precincts from 77 to 64.
The reason for this change is multifaceted. In recent years, counties around the state have reported that it’s been difficult to find willing poll workers. This shortage combined with tighter budgets and declining populations, has led several counties to consolidate polling precincts.
In Marion County, Kincaid said that in some cases there were more poll workers manning a precinct than there were voters turning out to cast their ballots.
Many of the problematic precincts in the county were created by the redistricting done by the state legislature in the aftermath of the 2020 U.S. Census. For the clerk to comply with those new parameters in the short time given created some problem areas that are now being addressed prior to the 2024 presidential election.
“The reason a lot of these precincts were created after redistricting was because we had to comply with the lines that were given to us. That really chopped up a lot of our precincts,” Kincaid said. “That resulted in us having quite a few precincts with single-digit numbers of voters.”
State law mandates each precinct have at least five poll workers, which became an issue in several locations around the county.
“It just wasn’t economical,” Kincaid said.
Precinct 38 was divided into Precincts 37 and 38, Precinct 50 was divided into Precincts 50 and 51, Precinct 56 was divided into Precincts 55 and 56 and Precinct 28 was divided into Precincts 26 and 28. The current Precinct 44 was consolidated into the new Precinct 57, current Precinct 1151 was consolidated into the new Precinct 115, current Precinct 123 was consolidated into new Precinct 121.
County Commission President Ernie VanGilder was clear that his dream goal is to reduce the county to 55 precincts. This new consolidation effort inches closer to that goal, but when it comes to polling places there is a tedious balance between fiscal responsibility and the convenience of the voters.
While reducing the precincts to 55 would be a great cost savings to taxpayers, the commission and the clerk have been careful to weigh that against making it more difficult for residents to vote at a convenient location.
“I want to do what will be most efficient for this county and for the taxpayers of this county. The cost of elections is astronomical and it’s hard to believe how hard it is to find poll workers when you have 70 or 80 precincts,” VanGilder said. “Some of these places have as few as seven voters, so we took a look at ease of transportation and consolidated in such a fashion that is effective for not only the voters but the taxpayers as well.”
Voters in affected areas will receive updated registration cards in the mail automatically in plenty of time prior to the 2024 election cycle. Questions about the changes can be fielded by the clerk’s office which can be reached at 304-367-5440.
