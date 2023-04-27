FAIRMONT — Marion County has created and filled the position of director of media and events, but questions have been raised about the fairness of the hiring process.
Wednesday morning, the Marion County Commission met for its bi-weekly meeting which included a fairly standard agenda outside of a vote to fill a newly created position titled director of media and events.
According to County Administrator Kris Cinalli, this position was created to give the county more of a presence on social media as well as alleviate some of the pressure on Cinalli during the summer concert series at Palatine Park.
The agenda item was to hire Matt Offutt. Before a motion was made, Commissioner Linda Longstreth voiced concerns about the process and then moved to postpone the official hiring until the commission’s next meeting.
“I just wanted to make sure we dotted our I’s and crossed our T’s,” Longstreth said after the meeting. “That’s why I moved to lay this over, so I could be sure the procedural requirements for hiring were done.”
Quickly, Commissioner Bobby DeVaul amended Longstreth’s motion and moved to hire Offutt with no further discussion to be had. Commission President Ernie VanGilder acted as the second for the motion and it passed 2-1. Offutt was hired at an annual salary of $47,500 and there are plans to provide him with a county credit card. County commissioners earn an annual fee of $42,000.
Longstreth didn’t voice any specific concerns aloud, but members of the community have called into question Offutt’s personal relationship with DeVaul.
In a Facebook post in November 2022, Offutt referred to DeVaul as “my great friend,” and pushed the public to vote for DeVaul for the seat on county commission.
In a phone conversation after the meeting, DeVaul commented on his relationship with Offutt.
“I’m friends with everybody in this county, so if you can’t hire people because you know their name then we can’t hire anyone. ... It was, ‘Hey, we’re posting this job, you should apply.’ If you saw a job posted and knew someone qualified, you’d tell them to apply,” DeVaul said. “There were no benefits and no favoritism given to anybody. We pulled the resumes and decided who would be best for the job.”
The ‘we’ in that statement refers to the commissioners, but Longstreth stated she did not receive any resumes of the three candidates for the position. DeVaul went on to say that he and VanGilder both reviewed the resumes. According to West Virginia Code, if the two discussed the matter and came to a decision outside of an official meeting, that is a violation of state open meeting laws.
An official meeting to discuss personnel in a closed executive session would have been valid, but no such meeting was posted or advertised prior to Wednesday meeting.
The concerns surrounding DeVaul’s relationship with Offutt still stand.
Nepotism, or hiring for a position based on personal relationship, is commonplace in the private sector, but in West Virginia it is an ethics violation to do so in the public sector. According to the West Virginia Ethics Act, such a hire would be a violation.
“The Ethics Act prohibits public officials and public employees from knowingly and intentionally using their office or the prestige of their office for their own private gain or the private gain of another person,” states an overview of the Ethics Act by the WV Ethics Commission. “Nepotism is one form of the use of office for private gain because if public officials or employees use their positions to give an unfair advantage to relatives or persons with whom the public official or employee resides, the primary benefit to such action is to the public official or employee or another person rather than to the public.”
Typically, a new position like this would be hired through the County Administrator, but with this position, accordidng to DeVaul, the commission wanted to take a more “hands-on approach.”
DeVaul said this new process will allow the commissioners to put their name behind everyone they hire. Cinalli said he only interviewed two of the three candidates, but he was not at liberty to say who those candidates were.
