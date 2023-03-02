FAIRMONT — Marion County Commissioners recognized March as American Red Cross Month.
In addition to thanking area volunteers and workers, members of the local chapter accepted the proclamation Wednesday and thanked the commission for its support.
“Everyday these ordinary individuals lend a helping hand to make an extraordinary difference,” the proclamation read.
Jason Keeling, executive director of the Morgantown-based Red Cross Allegheny Highlands Chapter, represented the visiting group of Red Cross workers.
Keeling thanked the commission for continuing the annual tradition maintained by governmental bodies across the country in recognizing the work the Red Cross does.
“The Red Cross’ mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of disaster through the power of our volunteers and our donors,” Keeling said. “We have a lot of support in Marion County.”
From local churches that offer to host blood drives to the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission which offers their spaces for events, Keeling thanked the commission and the community for its support.
The benefits of this support are plain to see in the statistics Keeling provided Wednesday morning. In 2022, over 545 units of blood were collected in Marion County.
The Red Cross also provides services to the armed forces, the largest of which is emergency communication. This is where the Red Cross alerts service members of emergencies at home and works with the government to assist with the situation. Marion County experienced 58 of these case services last year.
Disaster recovery services are one of the primary functions of the Red Cross, where workers and volunteers report to families impacted by house fires or floods to help provide the basic needs of the families, meaning shelter, food, clothing and even lost medication.
Last year, the Red Cross assisted 16 families impacted by such disasters in Marion County.
“We seek to be the best part of what might be someone’s worst day and help them make a plan on how to recover,” Keeling said. “In the last two weeks, we responded to a house fire at the Village at White Hall Apartments to help a family.”
After the group was presented with the proclamation, Commission President Ernie VanGilder personally expressed his appreciation for the Red Cross.
“We certainly thank you for all you do for the community. I know that with some of the natural disasters we’ve had, especially up in Mannington, you’re right there,” VanGilder said. “The Red Cross was there the entire time and did a tremendous job, so we thank you.”
After the Red Cross presentation, Marion County Public Library System Director Larissa Cason presented her 2022 library report.
In the spring of 2022, voters approved the library levy, which provides around $1.3 million in funding for the county’s three libraries. The levy accounts for 85 percent of the MCPLS budget.
Cason was happy to report that over 100,000 physical items were checked out of the library in 2022 and 71,000 digital items were accessed.
The physical items are more than just books and movies. The library began loaning out mobile hotspots that provide internet via cellular service during the pandemic. The 40 hotspots the library offers have been some of the most high-demand items.
With the COVID-19 pandemic’s toll on institutions such as libraries, Cason was also elated to say the library is almost back to 2019 levels of service and engagement.
“We are bouncing back from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic are are nearly at our 2019 levels of service,” Cason said. “We’re one of the only places where someone can come and sit down for an hour of all day without spending any money. We’re an important part of the social infrastructure and that’s why the community continues to support public libraries.”
