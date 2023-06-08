FAIRMONT — For 13 years, the Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament has attracted fans of the sport to Marion County each fall. This year, the organizers are stepping it up a notch.
Wednesday morning, the Marion County Commission met for its bi-weekly meeting and heard a proposal from Rebecca Burton, co-founder of the Seth Burton Memorial Foundation and the mother of Seth, who died in a car accident in 1998.
With the growth of their tournament steadily increasing over the last several years, the Burtons have decided it’s time to sell the title sponsor slot to increase the quality of and attractiveness of the competition, pulling in more players and other sponsors.
“We realize that it’s time. In order for this event to grow, we need to allow for title sponsorship. We ask that the Marion County Commission consider this offer of sole title sponsorship,” Burton said. “With you as the title sponsor, the name of our event this fall will be ‘The Marion County Commission Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Tournament.’”
For the slot of title sponsor, the commission would donate $10,000 to the tournament, contributing to the goal budget of $30,000, which is $10,000 more than the program operated on last year.
Burton ran the commission through the history and founding of the disc golf course and the local club, citing partnership with the City of Fairmont and the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission that have made the success of the courses and the tournaments possible.
Morris Park in Fairmont is home to the county’s two premier disc golf courses — “Seth Burton Memorial” and “Orange Crush.” The Seth Burton course is ranked as the No. 1 course in West Virginia by players and 35th in the country overall out of more than 10,000 courses.
Orange Crush, a much more difficult course, is ranked third in the state and 69th overall in the country.
Last year’s tournament was heavily hampered by Hurricane Ian, yet 199 players still stuck it out through the rain to play at Morris Park.
This year, Burton and the other organizers hope to not only increase their budget but fill the tournament to capacity with a max of 312 players.
“We’re hoping for no hurricanes this year and to hit that 312 players number,” Burton said. “These will be players staying in hotels and motels around the county and doing business here.”
While the commission did not give an immediate answer on the matter of the title sponsorship offer, the commissioners seemed excited by the opportunity and Commission President Ernie VanGilder said the matter will likely find its way onto an upcoming agenda soon.
“I want to commend you and your husband for how you’ve kept the memory of your son alive over the years. He went to school with one of my daughters and I remember when it all happened,” VanGilder said. “You work tirelessly at this. We’ll review this and see what part we can play in it.”
The 2023 Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf tournament will take place Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 at Morris Park. For more information about sponsorships or registration, call 304-363-0073 or visit www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Seth_Burton_Memorial_2023.
