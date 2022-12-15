FAIRMONT — December 14, 2022 will be known as Randy Elliott Day in Marion County, due to a proclamation passed during Wednesday’s Marion County Commission meeting.
The reason for the proclamation is to commemorate Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott, who is retiring after 18 years on the county commission. He is the longest serving county commissioner and the only commissioner in county history from Mannington. He thanked those who attended the meeting and who worked with him over the years.
“I see so many people here that were here at the beginning 18 years ago, and they’re still here today. That means a lot. Friendships can’t be bought, you’ve got to earn them and I’ve earned some good ones. … I’ve been very, very lucky to have surrounded myself with good people. This is a team effort, and you have to have people working with you to accomplish anything,” Elliott said.
Over the 18 years, Elliott said he has several “proudest moments,” including the work to develop Palatine Park and bring a Bassmasters fishing tournament to the riverfront, Marion County Christmas Toy Shop, helping volunteer fire departments in the county and being able to give all of the county’s 200 employees a raise annually, among other things.
On Wednesday morning, the commissioners meeting was packed with dozens of local officials, family and friends, who shared honoring words about Elliott.
“Whereas Randy is the oldest of six and learned early that no one was going to hand him a whole lot, so he learned to work for what he wanted in life. ... Whereas Randy has been self employed for more than 35 years and has never forgotten where he came from. Whereas as county commissioner, Randy faces a lot of responsibilities, both legislatively and judicially. He helps conduct hearings, works with ordinances and runs the county financially and administratively,” Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli said.
Cinalli was the first to share words of support. He expressed appreciation for Elliott, even though they had only worked together a short time. Cinalli presented Elliott a key to the city.
Community leaders, including Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid, Sheriff Jimmy Riffle, Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White and many others shared sentiments of Elliott’s hardworking nature and ability to help them over the years.
While Governor Jim Justice and Senator Joe Manchin were not in attendance, they shared their sentiments.
“With a clear vision for progress, Randy has played a pivotal role in the most significant developments for Marion County. Over the past two decades he has served as an invaluable resource to elected officials, businesses and residents of North Central West Virginia. ... Randy’s hard work and perseverance have significantly impacted the area and he will be greatly missed by many,” Manchin said via a prepared statement.
Elliott has been working since he was 12 years old and he said he talked to his wife, Linda Elliott about the possibility of retiring, since life is only so short. He said he is looking forward to having more time to travel, fish and seek out his next adventure. He has grandkids that live in Alabama that he doesn’t see very often, so he is looking forward to having more time to visit them and other family that live in Florida. He also is looking forward to deep sea fishing and fishing for native trout.
“I grew up beside a creek and as a kid, I had a bamboo pole. That thrill of catching a fish has never left me. I love it. ... Last year when I was in Alaska, I caught a 200 pound Halibut that filled the whole boat up,” Elliott said.
Elliott expressed that he knows the county is in good hands and is happy to be retiring on good terms and his own terms.
“The county is in great shape financially and administratively. ... For county commission, I was always confident and determined to get the job done for the citizens of Marion County. The only job I have left now is to be retired. I thank each and every one of you for allowing me to be your commissioner,” Elliott said.
