FAIRMONT — After a heated debate, the Marion County Commission voted 2-1 recently to renew a partnership with Marion County Regional Development Corp.
Commissioner Ernie VanGilder, the lone no vote, cited the lack of due diligence with regard to MRDC’s financial standing, as well as its general operating procedures.
“Anytime I would enter in to a deal or anything,” VanGilder said, “I would first ask the status of your corporation—[ask for] a financial statement. Do you have money in the bank? If you do, how much?
And what do you spend it on?”
According to VanGilder, these and other questions have yet to be answered. During a meeting last month, county officials discussed ideas for expanding economic development in Marion County, one of which was to renew the MRDC partnership.
“As a result of that meeting, I heard a lot of cheerleading — great idea, great idea — but no one was there to play devil’s advocate, but probably me,” VanGilder said. “There were also a lot of unanswered questions that were to be followed up in a later meeting.” But there wasn’t a follow-up meeting, so those questions went unanswered, VanGilder said.
The proposal requests a $35,000 investment from the county along with a one-year commitment. After the year, the county will be able to evaluate the relationship with MRDC to determine if it has produced the intended results.
The goals, however, were not made clear during the meeting. What has become clear to county officials is the need for progress.
“We don’t have a unified voice on what we’re doing to get people to move their businesses here,” said Randy Elliott, county commission president. “When you look across at Mon County, they’ve got a unified voice over there. Same way in Harrison County. It’s certainly worth a try to me.”
Marion County has partnered with MRDC in the past, but the two entities have not worked together since 2005. The county and MRDC parted ways on less than friendly terms, which was pointed out by VanGilder.
“When I first came here, one of the happiest days [we] celebrated was the day we divorced [MRDC],” he said. “That history can’t be changed.”
It’s not clear what went wrong with the partnership in the past. According to Elliott, problems centered around personality conflicts and not actual business dealings. Either way, most officials have voted in favor of renewing the relationship and setting goals for Marion County’s growth.
Witnessing business growth in nearby Harrison and Monongalia counties has left Marion County officials frustrated at the lack of new business ventures here.
“What have we accomplished in the last several years?” asked Elliott. “There’s no major thing we’ve done.”
Elliott spoke to Fairmont mayor Tom Mainella about joining the partnership, and according to Elliott, Mainella said city council would likely agree to the proposal.
Elliott also received a thumbs-up from Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
“We asked to do this for a year to try it out,” Elliott said.
“If we can have some success with a joint effort — coming together — with one voice saying, ‘Please come to Marion County,’” the partnership would be considered a success.
“In informal discussions with other agencies, it’s relatively clear that we really don’t in Marion County have a go-to development organization,” said County Administrator Kris Cinalli at last week’s meeting. “So what happens is everyone kind of handles their own development initiatives on their own and there’s not one person developers can contact about a project.”
The agreement with MRDC includes a seat on the board for one of the county commissioners who will then relay information back to county officials. A representative from city council will also sit on the MRDC board. Establishing clear roles and maintaining open communication are two priorities set forth by the county.
“I don’t know how you can accomplish anything in a county without everybody working together,” said county commissioner Linda Longstreth at last week’s meeting.
“I’m going to support this move only for the fact that — it’s not going to change anyone’s job — it’s just going to make us all work together,” Longstreth said. “Everyone needs to let everyone else know what their job is. That’s why I asked to be on this board, because I think we need to know what’s going on at all times.”
“We all need to know how we’re operating here and what are we accomplishing,” Longstreth said.
Although there’s considerable ambiguity with regard to the specific objectives of the partnership, county commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of proceeding. Elliott and Longstreth voted for the proposal, and VanGilder voted against.
