FAIRMONT — Following Fairmont City Council, the Marion County Commission dedicated the month of March to the American Red Cross. Commission on Wednesday presented Allen Staggers, Chairman of the Board of the Allegheny Highlands Chapter of the Red Cross with the proclamation.
“The Red Cross is just extremely important to us. It’s truly live saving work you all provide,” said Commission President Randy Elliott.
Staggers said the proclamation helps build awareness. He thanked donors and volunteers as the American Red Cross is primarily a volunteer organization.
“The proclamations actually started under president FDR and it’s sort of an annual tradition,” said Staggers.
Last year, the American Red Cross collected more than 600 units of blood in Marion County. All that blood was then tested for COVID-19 antibodies.
“There was obviously a severe shortage of blood last year,” said Staggers.
To put that in perspective, everyday the Red Cross collects 13,000 units of blood in the U.S. Staggers said the organization offered 96 cases of support of service to the armed forces.
“A lot of people don’t realize that the American Red Cross is the agency in charge when a service member is deployed and there is a family emergency at home we’re the agency that verifies that emergency,” said Staggers.
He said the Red Cross responded to eight families that experienced a home fire in Marion County. The Red Cross was able to supply food, clothing, shelter and emotional support.
“We try to be the best part of somebody’s worst day,” said Staggers.
Elliott said the Red Cross was there when Mannington flooded a few years ago and supplied aid. He thanked Staggers and the organization for the lifesaving work they do.
D.D. Meighen extended a thanks to County Administrator Kris Cinalli for bringing back the Marion County Youth Fishing Pond. He said he thought it was a tremendous asset for the children of Marion County.
“With the County Commission’s blessing and City Councilman [Josh] Rice I think they’ve made a great contribution to our youth and children’s programs in Marion County,” said Meighen.
Cinalli said he really couldn’t take credit. He said the community contributed to the pond’s success and he was in a position to facilitate that and provide a little bit of funding.
“I went out and helped all I could, pick up trash and drag trees around I was just kind of the facilitator I really don’t deserve as much credit as I’m getting,” said Cinalli.
He said he appreciated the thanks and those who made it possible in a very short amount of time.
Elliott said it was good to see the city and the county work together to bring the pond back. He said it was nice to have something for the kids of Marion County to do. Elliott said he is an avid fisherman and fishing is something anyone can do.
“I’m certainly happy you all put that together for the youth of Marion County to enjoy so thanks again for that,” said Elliott.
