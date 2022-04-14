FAIRMONT — Grants make life easier for small municipalities and the people who call them home.
The Marion County Commission held its regular meeting Wednesday in the J. Harper Meredith building and gave vocal support for two projects that will improve the lives of the residents in some of Marion County’s municipalities.
The timelier of the two was the reopening of a flood grant program that has taken place in years past. In recent years, when some Marion County residents experienced major flooding, the county received funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that allows the county to purchase land from homeowners who are repeatedly flooded.
Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Chris McIntire presented commissioners Wednesday with the preliminary layout of the plan and gave instructions on how impacted residents can determine whether they qualify for the program.
The way it will work is residents can visit an interactive map online that will show all the properties that fall into the 100-year flood plain. If a residential property falls within that plain and the homeowner is interested in moving, they can apply, and the county will pay appraised market value for the house and property.
“The important thing is to get the people who are continually flooded into a place where they won’t be flooded,” Commission President Randy Elliot said. “We have a lot of people who don’t want to move, and I understand that, but we also have a lot of people who have been looking for this.”
After the county purchases the properties with FEMA funds, the structures will be demolished and grass planted in place of the buildings. The county will allow neighbors to lease the property for personal use or allow the city to lease the space for recreational space, but due to FEMA regulations, structures cannot be rebuilt on properties in the floodplain.
“For a lot of folks in the county who own these homes, there’s nowhere to turn, if your house gets flooded every time the water comes up, it’ll be hard to sell it like that,” McIntire said. “This gives people a new start if they want to take part in the program and it’s a totally voluntary program.”
The county has not yet been approved for this round of grant funding, however, McIntire and the commission are confident the county will be accepted given its history of flooding and previous successful applications for this grant.
The process for residents to apply to the program is multistep. First, residents are to go online to www.mapwv.gov/flood and find their residence and see if it falls in the red area highlighting the floodplain. Once identified, residents can pick up an application at any town hall or the county office or complete the form online at mariondhsem.com/emergency-management.
Applications can also be requested via email by emailing cthompson@marioncountywv.com or over the phone by calling 304-366-3620.
The county is expecting $6 million in funding for the execution of the home buying program. Resident applications are due by May 1, 2022.
Also on the agenda was support for the City of Mannington applying for a grant to buy new surveillance equipment. The commission voted to voice support for the grant application and said that the grant should totally cover the cost of new equipment and that the county won’t have to give any money to the city to aid in the purchase.
Elliot pointed out the difficulty that smaller municipalities are having with hiring and maintaining police. Just recently, Rivesville hired its first full time officer in years and discussed the difficulties their town has had keeping a police presence.
Upgraded surveillance equipment will add another layer of enforcement without the financial burden of hiring more police.
“It’s hard to get policemen in all our municipalities, it’s tough,” Elliot said. “With surveillance cameras you’ll have an eye and be able to do police work without policemen.”
Mannington Mayor Lora Michael said the city has security cameras now, but they’re outdated and need to be brought up to modern standards.
“With the change in technology over the years, we need the upgrade,” Michael said in a phone interview. “We’re looking at cameras specifically in our downtown area and possibly looking for cameras on our walking trails.”
Michael agreed with Elliot and said that the city’s police force has dwindled and that she and her staff have been trying hard to lighten the load on the officers they do have. She hopes the cameras will do just that.
