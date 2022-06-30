FAIRMONT — Marion County’s share of coal severance is at its lowest point, but county officials saw the drop coming.
Wednesday, the Marion County Commission signed off on several revisions and approvals for its budget heading into the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.
On the agenda were revisions to the general fund as well as the coal severance fund.
Coal severance has been a staple for counties across the state as a means of income. The coal extracted from a county’s land is taxed and paid into a fund. The more coal mined in a county, the bigger that county’s piece of the pie.
All 55 counties in the state receive a minimum of $40,000 from coal severance, even if no coal is mined in their borders. Marion County received upwards of $1.5 million just a few years ago, but as mining has subsided locally, so have the severance dollars.
Now, Marion County receives the lowest possible amount from the tax, but Commission President Randy Elliott said that the commission has planned accordingly.
“We’ve anticipated this loss, prepared for it and we’ve talked about this in the past. We have a financial stabilization fund of $4 million we put away for cases just like this,” Elliott said. “We’ve made budget revisions and tried to keep expenses down as much as we can and we’ve been successful.”
Despite the drastic drop in funding from the severance tax, the commission staff reported no loss in county services or budget overages.
The balanced budget is something Elliott and his fellow commissioners take pride in. With governments being known for borrowing cash and budget overages, Elliott is proud to say, “We don’t owe anybody any money.”
“We’ve paid for everything along the way for the past several years. I’m a conservative businessman and my counterparts are conservative also,” Elliott said. “We’ve balanced our budget all 18 years I’ve been here and we can continue to do that as long as we watch our money.”
Marion County Development Authority
At the commission’s last meeting, the dormant Marion County Development Authority was approved to be revitalized and reinstated.
The MCDA offers interest-free loans of up to $100,000 to municipalities for projects or other improvements, but hasn’t held an in-person board meeting since 2019.
Wednesday, the board approved a list of names submitted by several municipalities to serve as members of the authority’s board.
Mannington appointed Freeland Miller, Fairview appointed Toby Heaney, Rivesville appointed Mark Dorsey, Farmington appointed Donna Costello, White Hall appointed Tim Ridenour, Monongah appointed John-Boy Palmer, Pleasant Valley appointed Emily Haddix and Grant Town appointed Charlie Rosic.
All appointees are either the town’s current serving mayor or have held the seat in the past.
The commission’s representative will be Linda Longstreth, who also serves as the representative for the county on the board of the Marion Regional Development Corp.
Longstreth spoke about the strides the county has taken to make it more attractive for developers and businesses.
“People are looking [Marion County] but until we make some moves to show that we’re really serious that we want them here, they’re not going to come,” she said. “This is our time to show that we’re serious, so we’re going to put the infrastructure out there and that you can come to Marion County and that we’ll help you succeed here.”
The county commission’s next meeting is scheduled for July 15.
