FAIRMONT — Palatine Park is in for $750,000 in upgrades just in time for the 2022 season.
Wednesday morning during its regular meeting, the Marion County Commission revealed a series of quality-of-life upgrades to Fairmont’s riverfront park.
The upgrades include new covered seating options, covered bleachers, expanded greenspace seating, an extension of the river walk and updates to the Splash Park.
In total, the upgrades will cost around $750,000, but the county has yet to finalize costs and put the work out for bid.
The costs are totally paid for by county pipeline partnerships with EQT as well as coal reallocation money, which are federal funds to encourage development in communities hurt by mine closures.
Despite all the money that the county is pouring into the park, Commission President Randy Elliot said the county is committed to keeping Palatine Park and all its functions free to the public.
“It’s very important for people to have things to do. You can’t charge a taxpayer for everything and for us to have a quality park with quality entertainment for free, it’s important for us to have that,” Elliot said. “It’s something that the taxpayers of Marion County deserve.”
County Commissioner Linda Longstreth said the park and the joy it brings to the community is important to the development of the area as well as retaining population.
“This is an amazing investment, we need to invest in more activities in Fairmont to keep the young here and to maybe even bring the young back in here,” Longstreth said. “I think this is going to continue to grow and it won’t be the only thing to grow, we’re looking at other things too.”
Presenting the changes were two representatives from Thrasher Engineering Group, a Bridgeport-based firm contracted to design the improvements.
R. J. Havatter and Randy Watson presented the changes to the commission with a board displaying artist renderings of the improvements.
“The biggest thing out there [in the park] is the amphitheater so a lot of the things we’re trying to do are expand existing grass seating as well as covered seating,” Havatter said during his presentation. “We’re also planning to add a 250-300 seat set of covered bleachers as well as a permanent shade structure overtop of this one set of bench seating.”
The bleachers and shaded seating are positioned out of the way, so to not obstruct the view of anyone watching from the grass lawn in front of the stage, but close enough to offer quality seating for audience members who want to get out of the elements.
Alongside the improvements to the amphitheater seating, there will also be improvements to the Splash Park, updating the equipment and modernizing the area. Also due for an upgrade is the playground area, which will be expanded, leveled and given a seating area for families.
Elliot gave the credit for much of Palatine’s improvements to County Administrator Kris Cinalli who has headed much of the planning for the parks seasons and improvements.
“I’m really excited for the additions. Shade and additional seating has been something we’ve needed and we’re excited to get these new features in,” Cinalli said. “It’s humbling. It’s a lot of work to organize so when it all comes together it’s really exciting. There’s so much work behind the scenes.”
Two groups given specific shout-outs by both Cinalli and Elliot were the OpShop, who does a lot of the cleaning work at the park, and Morgantown-based Active Air Productions, which helps organize the park’s concert season.
The commissioners voiced excitement for the upcoming season, citing a star-studded line up of tribute bands and performers.
“It’s been a great experience for me to see this develop over the years and I’m very proud of it,” Elliot said. “It’s been a great experience for anyone who chooses to visit Palatine Park. Please take advantage of the park and all it has to offer.”
