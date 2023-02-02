FAIRMONT — The Marion County Commission meeting on Jan. 18 left many in the room confused.
Among those confused was Commission President Ernie VanGilder. Wednesday, he set out to address the issue of an appointment on the Benedum Airport Authority that took place at the previous meeting.
On Jan. 18, the agenda released to the public contained an item that read, “Appointment of [Commissioner] Bobby DeVaul to the North Central WV Airport Board replacing retired Commissioner Randy Elliott.”
When it came time to make a motion on the matter, Commissioner Linda Longstreth moved, “to appoint Bobby DeVaul to the North Central WV Airport Board to replace Jack Clayton.” DeVaul seconded the motion despite that not being the language written on the agenda and it passed 2-1.
Wednesday, before moving to accept the minutes of the Jan. 18 meeting, VanGilder held something of an unofficial trial in an effort to maintain transparency. Prior to asking his fellow commissioners, he read aloud a portion of West Virginia’s open meeting laws.
“Obviously the motion made did not match what was on the agenda,” VanGilder said. “We need to address this item.”
Longstreth said that there was no mistake at the previous meeting, and she was simply reading the motion as it was written on her agenda.
VanGilder raised the objection that it was unlikely her agenda was the only one printed with a totally different motion. However, Longstreth stuck to her story and said that she was only partially aware of any plan to replace Jack Clayton on the Benedum Airport Authority board over Randy Elliott.
VanGilder turned his attention then to Commissioner DeVaul and asked him if he had discussed or colluded to change the motion prior to the meeting, which would have been an open meetings law violation. DeVaul said he had discussed the matter with Rick Rock, director of the North Central West Virginia Airport.
DeVaul said his conversation with Rock is where the replacement of Jack Clayton spawned.
VanGilder’s line of questioning became more direct until DeVaul interrupted, “Ernie am I on trial with you?”
“No you’re not, I’m just trying to figure out what happened,” VanGilder said.
DeVaul’s appointment to the BAA was back on the county commission agenda on Wednesday, however, this time it was written as Longstreth had presented it on Jan. 18. VanGilder suggested the commission ought amend the item as it was originally intended and have DeVaul replace Former Commissioner Elliott.
Longstreth objected. She said Elliott has expressed his desire to remain on the BAA for one more year until the terminal project was completes and argued if Clayton desired to step down, this would grant the opportunity.
VanGilder was still sternly against replacing Clayton on the BAA. He then suggested that Marion County instead replace one of its existing members. VanGilder then publicly asked Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli if he would step down from his airport authority position for DeVaul.
Cinalli denied the request and suggested the meeting return to its purpose, saying the commission meeting was not the correct forum for this discussion.
VanGilder conceded and the motion was made to appoint DeVaul in place of Clayton, all three commissioners agreed.
In other business:
- The commission declared Feb. 3, 2023 as “Wear Red Day” in support and awareness of women’s heart disease.
- The commission recognized and honored Christopher Binotto for his work as a national guardsman and school teacher.
- The commission heard a brief request from the Marion County Parks and Recreation Commission regarding the Korean War Memorial.
The Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. on the fourth floor of the J. Harper Meredith building.
