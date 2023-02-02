FAIRMONT — The Marion County Commission honored Capt. Christopher Binotto Wednesday for his service as a member of the West Virginia National Guard. He has been stationed in Fairmont since 2012. Binotto has also served as a teacher and administrator in several schools around Marion County since 2014. He first taught social studies at West Fairmont Middle School, then served as an assistant principal at Rivesville Elementary School. “The Marion County Commission takes great pride in commending this outstanding warrior and public servant and would like to thank him for a job well done,” the proclamation read. Binotto has led by example, not just at Rivesville Elementary, but across the county school district. He led Rivesville to become one of the first schools in the county to earn the Purple Star distinction, acting as a center of support for military families in the area. Marion County has followed his leadership and now every school in the county has the Purple Start distinction. “We weren’t involved in this proclamation, but it certainly is well deserved,” Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston said. “[Binotto] leads by example in his school and across the county.”
DUTIFUL SERVICE
Marion County Commissioners honor National Guard member
