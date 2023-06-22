FAIRMONT — As June comes to an end, so does the 2022-23 fiscal year, and most organizations are looking ahead at trying times to come.
The Marion County Commission fared well financially throughout the pandemic years, but with changes to income taxes and other revenue streams, commissioners are worried about the stability of the county’s finances.
Wednesday morning, the commission met for its last meeting of the fiscal year and while there were no agenda items related to finances, it was a topic of conversation.
Taking into account many of the changes that will hit the county in its pocketbook, Commission President Ernie VanGilder said that fiscal conservatism will be paramount in the coming months.
“This coming year we’re probably going to concentrate on being as conservative as possible with our spending. This year, our revenues barely met our expenditures,” VanGilder said. “The regional jail bill, costs of utilities, cost of operations are all likely to increase and I don’t know if our revenues will keep pace.”
The county receives its funding through taxes, most notably the hotel and motel tax, personal property taxes and the video lottery tax. Those taxes, combined with grants and coal severance dollars, are where the majority of the county’s money comes from.
This past legislative session, the state made changes to some aspects of personal property taxes, which is expected to hit counties the hardest. On top of that, in the last decade Marion County has gone from earning around $2 million a year in coal severance dollars to basically none the last few years.
The state has said it will make up for the difference in county budgets due to the personal property tax changes, but no official plan has been presented. Even still, VanGilder hopes for the best.
“They’re claiming we’ll be supplemented by the state, and I hope that is what happens,” VanGilder said. “They have good intentions and I think they’ll do everything they can, but there are always bumps in the road.”
A solution to the drop in revenue, according to VanGilder, is attracting more development to the county, including housing and businesses.
During the meeting, a local nonprofit came to request financial assistance with an upcoming project. The Sagebrush Round-Up and West Virginia Country Music Hall of Fame requested financial assistance from the commission in the replacement of its aging HVAC system.
Brandon Howdershelt, a member of the Sagebrush board of directors, spoke to the commission about the project.
The facility currently is heated by five, pilot light furnaces that do not have cooling capabilities. With the pilot lights having to constantly burn, the gas bill racks up quicly for the nonprofit.
The hope of the project is the raise the funds to modernize the HVAC system and to save money and boost the comfort for its patrons. According to Howdershelt, the project is estimated to cost around $40,000 and he hopes to get half from the county and half from the state.
The commission made no decision on the funding Wednesday but did assure Howdershelt that they’d look into the information he had passed along. VanGilder spoke about the positive impact Sagebrush Round-Up has on the area and that the commission would try to help in any way possible.
“It’s fantastic to hear that we have the vocal support of the local government,” Howdershelt said. “We provide weekly entertainment in a family-friendly atmosphere so it’s great to feel the support.”
