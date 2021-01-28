FAIRMONT — With West Virginia having the 9th highest death rate from cardiovascular disease, the Marion County Commission took time Wednesday to raise awareness about heart disease.
Commissioners passed a proclamation making Feb. 5 “Wear Red Day” to try and educate the public about heart disease by pointing out that one in three women die from heart disease.
Marion County Board of Education member Tom Dragich accepted the proclamation on behalf of his niece, Laura Laratta, who is spearheading the 2021 awareness campaign. Laratta’s mother — a Marion County teacher — died of a heart attack two years ago so Laratta began promoting women’s heart awareness in 2018, said Dragich.
Commissioners also established the Marion County Fire Levy Board in response to the Nov. 3 passage of the fire levy to fund volunteer fire departments in Marion County.
Commission President Randy Elliott said the levy is important because Marion County has 13 volunteer fire departments and the services they provide are vital.
“They respond to wrecks and accidents, they respond to people that are lost, they respond to ATV accidents, they respond also to fires,” said Elliott.
He said the volunteer fire departments are out there protecting families and property, and the least the county commission could do is provide them with the funding.
“As the money was drying up from the coal severance tax, what we were providing $20,000 per fire department per year we had to do something so we came up with the levy,” said Elliott.
Once the county commission approved the levy to be on the ballot, Elliot said, it passed by over 60%. It is projected that the levy will provide $60,000 per year to each VFD.
“What we did today was establish the levy board. The levy board is going to be in charge of putting some rules and by-laws like any board would do to make sure the money is distributed properly,” said Elliott.
Elliott said there would be between five to seven members on the board. He said the commission would be looking for a cross section of people throughout the county who have some experience and knowledge of volunteer fire departments.
“We’ll learn. This is unrehearsed so we wanna get in there and make sure we start off right to distribute it properly and let the people know where the money is going to and what it’s going to be spent for,” said Elliott.
The levy is collected through tax, though it’s less than other levies such as the transportation levy. He said it’s not a lot to ask for what is provided by the levy. He said everybody travels throughout Marion County and when doing so will pass by other volunteer fire departments.
“If you have an accident you better hope they have a volunteer fire department that’s up to date with equipment to respond and can help you,” said Elliott.
In other commission business:
Donna Butera of Mannington Matters asked commissioners to help repair a roof leak at the theater in Mannington.
Mannington Matters is a nonprofit established in 2019. In two years, Butera said that the organization hadn’t come to the commission for funding or support. Since acquiring the historic Mannington theater, the intent is to renovate and reopen the theater.
Butera said the theater would be used not only as an entertainment venue but also a community center.
“We have a roof leak that could substantially prohibit everything from moving forward with the theater,” said Butera.
Butera requested commissioners give the nonprofit $525 for a temporary fix. She said they are working with First Energy for a donation to replace the roof in the spring.
Elliott said Butera had sent in a written request that would be discussed during the county budgeting process that commissioners would take a look at. Commissioner Linda Longstreth said she knows Butera is working hard to make Mannington better. She and Elliot both grew up there going to the theater and she would love to see it come back.
“I know that’s going to be a big feat and [require] a lot of money. I know that you’re trying step by step and I think people in Mannington are very excited about that too. I just want to say we do support what you’re trying to do,” said Longstreth.
