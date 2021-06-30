FAIRMONT — After a disappointing cancellation last year, organizers expect this year's Marion County Dancing with the Stars to be bigger than ever.
The Tygart Valley United Way and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce are teaming up again for the eighth year to bring back the annual, star-studded dancing fundraiser.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers decided to cancel the 2020 season of Dancing with the Stars. The cancellation came with heavy hearts, as the 2019 event was one of the biggest yet in terms of scale and fundraising.
However, Tina Shaw, president of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and one of the events main organizers, is sure the 2021 season will be even bigger than 2019.
"I think we're going to sell out early this year," Shaw said. "With us having to cancel last year, we had so many people disappointed. So I think with our promotion and once the website goes live and we start promoting the event I think we'll have a lot of sponsorships and a lot of ticket sales early."
The 2019 season raised over $75,000 in donations and Shaw believes that this year may beat it out. She says that the year off has increased anticipation rather than stifled it.
"The excitement has boiled over into this year, it's almost like it's two years worth of excitement," Shaw said. "We've got some great dancers and some great choreographers and I think it's going to be the best ever."
Tuesday evening, the contestants for the eighth season of Dancing with the Stars met together for the first time to have their couples photos taken and to meet with their choreographers.
This year there are five couples who will compete for the judges' praise and the popular vote.
The first team is Gia Deasy, a Fairmont City Council member, and Anthony Hancock, president of Pierpont Community & Technical College. They will be choreographed by Katie Byers.
Second is Jennifer Frame, director of marketing and admissions for Fairmont Health and Rehab, and David Goldberg, president of Mon Health System. They will be choreographed by Robin Moore and Ryann Moore.
The third group is Whitney Rogers, owner of Bird and Bear Boutique, and Billy Ray. They will be choreographed by Aly Walker.
Forth is Jamie Lowdermilk, owner of the Junk Dump, and Joey Commodore, a realtor for Commodore Realty. They will be choreographed by Carrie Wickline.
The fifth and final group is Isabella Leon, owner of Bella's Weddings, and Grant Holbert, owner of Triple G Property Management. They will be choreographed by Taylor Rakosky.
For Carrie Wickline, this is her first time working with Marion County Dancing with the Stars, but she's excited to get the opportunity to do something more mature in nature.
Wickline started in Clarksburg in high school working with her classmates, moved to Morgantown to where she earned a degree in dance at West Virginia University and now, at 21-years-old, she's in Fairmont to help the stars learn to dance.
"I'm expecting to have a really good experience and have a lot of fun," Wickline said. "I've worked with a lot of ages and teams and styles, so I feel like I have a good foundation of experience, but this will be the most mature platform I've worked with."
The team she's working with, made up of Jamie Lowdermilk and Joey Commodore, is just as excited as she is to help out a good cause and have fun at the same time.
"I think the experience is going to be amazing, I think the fact we're helping out the organizations raise money for all their noble causes is pretty spectacular," Commodore said.
"Along with the fundraising it's just about having a good time and getting the community together," Lowdermilk said.
The eighth season of the Marion County Dancing with the Stars is slated to take place Oct. 23. For more information on the event, visit www.marioncountydwts.com.
Editor's note: this article was edited to correct job titles of two competitors.
