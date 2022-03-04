FAIRMONT — Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community & Technical College are one step closer to unifying, but the merger’s largest obstacle still lies ahead.
Wednesday, the West Virginia Senate passed Senate Bill 653 which would remerge Fairmont State and Pierpont into one institution.
According to the bill, Pierpont would be become a “division of Fairmont State” with an appointed dean and would be renamed the Fairmont State University Pierpont College of Community & Technical Education.
The bill passed the Senate with 22 yeas, 11 nays. Marion County’s senators — Bob Beach, D-13, and Mike Caputo, D-13 — are split on the topic, with Beach voting no and Caputo voting yes. Caputo also co-sponsored the bill.
Now, as it heads for the House of Delegates’ education committee, it faces a tough crowd. The same group of delegates — with one exception — hardly passed this bill’s predecessor last year, which sought to do much the same thing as this year’s iteration.
The W.Va. House Education Committee passed last year’s bill 13 to 12, squeaking out a majority needed to send the bill to the finance committee where it never made it onto an agenda before the end of the 2021 session.
But this year, SB 653 only has the education committee to make it through before being presented to the floor for its three readings and a vote.
Marion County’s delegates are undecided about the bill. Del. Joey Garcia, D-50, said his primary concern is keeping Fairmont State and Pierpont financially viable, but he needs more information before deciding whether this bill is the right course of action.
“I have real concerns about the consequences of a merger because I believe the missions of these two institutions are distinct and each is very vital to our community,” Garcia said. “I don’t want the programs or students of either institution to be overshadowed by the other. At the end of the day, my preference would be that they stay separate.
“But I’ve heard questions about the financial condition of these two institutions. I’ve not made my mind up yet... because I want to make sure neither institution would fail or close.”
The bill has to be put on the education committee’s agenda, although that likely won’t be a problem, as two of the bill’s sponsors are on the committee and another sponsor is House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-33.
Another Marion County delegate, Guy Ward, R-50, is of the same mindset as Garcia. Ward is split on how to vote for the bill if it comes before the House and is wary of the consequences of a full merger.
“My main concern about the whole situation is whether all the programs involved from both institutions will be kept and expanded,” Ward said. “That includes the programs at the Robert C. Byrd Center, those are the most important programs that Pierpont has.”
Ward thinks there’s an easier solution to this than a complete merger. Much of the strain between Fairmont State and Pierpont stems from the space both institutions still occupy in the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center at the North Central West Virginia Airport. It is one of the last shared spaced between the two schools since they signed the memorandum of understanding last year agreeing to formally separate.
Ward asked the finance chairs of both the House and Senate for $13 million dollars to be allocated to build Fairmont State a new hanger for its programs at the airport and allow Pierpont’s aviation maintenance program to take ownership of the NAEC.
“That’s the sticking point that’s keeping them from separating. [The NAEC] is owned by Fairmont [State] but was built for the programs that Pierpont is doing,” Ward said. “Neither program has another place to go, and the place isn’t big enough for the two of them.”
“However, there is some movement down here in the House behind the scenes and there’s some movement on another possible solution to the situation,” Ward continued.
Ward was not at liberty to say what exactly the other solution might be, but said he hopes to have more information by next week.
Del. Phil Mallow, D-50, of Marion County has his own set of concerns with the situation, primarily that the legislature already dealt with the situation last year, and now these same issues have cropped up again.
“At what point do we say no more? I’m not sure there’s $13 million floating around for this. If they can make it happen, that’s great, but I’m sure there are other institutions that could really use that $13 million for a new facility,” Mallow said. “My real concern is that now we have this contest between what’s more important, the two-year programs or the four-year programs... the bottom line is that it’s all important to us. It seems to be more about control of the future, rather than focusing on what we have to lose if we’re not careful.”
The bill is yet to be placed on the education committee’s agenda, but the House has just a week to iron out the bill’s details before the legislative session ends at midnight March 12.
