CHARLESTON — The fight continues to keep the John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center open.
Tuesday, Marion County’s state lawmakers met with West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch to discuss the fate of the John Manchin Sr. long-term care facility and the potential legislation that may shutter the clinic.
All of Marion County’s reps have come together on this issue to show that the facility is important to the community. They agreed the center has been wrongfully lumped into the same category as other state-run facilities targeted by House Bill 4365.
Crouch said many of the state’s long-term care facilities are understaffed and outdated. While the Manchin Center has been renovated and updated in recent years, it does suffer from the same staffing woes that plague much of the health care world amid the COVID pandemic.
The center on Guffey Street in East Side currently has 27 patients out of its 40 total beds.
But the clinic’s services don’t stop at long-term care. It serves as a hub for the county’s Meals-on-Wheels program where it delivers 225 meals a day to homebound residents around the county. The clinic also offers telehealth services and affordable health screenings.
“The Manchin Center is an invaluable part of the Marion County community,” Democratic District 13 Sen. Bob Beach said.
Del. Phil Mallow, R-50, said that having a local option for long-term care, in terms of both patients and workers, is important for the health care job market in Marion County.
“Many nurses and staff prefer to work in long-term care facilities instead of hospitals,” Mallow said. “Closing the facility takes away a viable career path for our area.”
Debbie Harvey, director of the Marion County Senior Center, agreed saying it’s important to give the elderly in the area the option of local, long-term care.
“The Manchin Center supplements our work at the Marion County Senior Center, and several of our clients want to go to John Manchin when the time comes that they cannot be provided care at home,” Harvey said.
After the meeting with Crouch, the delegation sounded hopeful for the center’s future. However, the discussion is far from over and more meetings will be forthcoming.
“I feel that the meeting was very productive. The Secretary indicated that he is open to meeting with community leaders and legislators to work on a solution after session during the interims,” said Del. Guy Ward, R-50.
State Sen. Mike Caputo, D-13, said that the facility’s importance to the area, as well as the services it offers to the community are two top reasons why this is a top priority for him and his fellow representatives.
“The Marion County Delegation is committed to keeping the John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center open, viable, and operational,” Caputo said.
The need for this meeting with the DHHR secretary stems from the reemergence of a proposed bill which would close four, state-run care facilities, including the John Manchin Sr. Care Facility. That bill died in committee last year, but it has been reintroduced this session and has been sent to committee again as House Bill 4365.
Some of the delegates have said that it’s unlikely the bill will make it out of committee, but it’s obvious Marion County lawmakers are erring on the side of caution by meeting with Crouch.
To the frustration of Marion County’s representatives, House Bill 4365 is a near word-for-word copy of its predecessor and even includes blatant misinformation which was criticized harshly when the bill was introduced last year.
The bill wrongly claims the Manchin clinic was built in 1899 and is in disrepair and falling apart. The current building, which houses the clinic, was constructed in the 1980s and has been recently renovated and retrofitted with new equipment.
All Marion representatives encourage their constituents to call and voice their support for keeping the Manchin Clinic opened.
Reach Sen. Caputo at 304-357-7961. Reach Sen. Beach at 304-357-7919. Reach Del. Garcia at 304-340-3124. Reach Del. Ward at 304-340-3249. Reach Del. Mallow at 304-340-3331. Reach Del. Brandon Steele, the lead sponsor of bill 4365, at 304-340-3162.
