Marion County elections officials still processing mail-in ballot requests

FAIRMONT — The national discussion about voting by mail from Tuesday night’s presidential debate has not slowed down requests for absentee ballots in Marion County.
Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid said the office is still getting a lot of requests for mail-in ballots, and its staff will have mailed out more than 2,500 vote-by-mail ballots by close of business today.
“There’s three of us in voters and voter registration to process these,” Kincaid said. “We have around 2,600 requests that we are currently filling. We feel quite confident that they will all be in the mail by the end of this week.”
Despite the unusually large number of requests for absentee ballots, Kincaid said the County Clerk’s office has measures in place to ensure the security of ballots the office receives prior to election day.
“If it’s a phone situation, we send an application, the person has to fill it out in their handwriting, sign and date the bottom and return it to us,” Kincaid said. “Once we receive an application, we go into the statewide voter registration system, mark the person that they are to receive a ballot. Once we print out a list of that particular day that was entered in, then we have to match up all the applications we received from that report.”
The County Clerk’s office keeps track of the ballot requests received, and also keeps track of the voters who submitted requests, when the ballots were received and when the ballots have been returned with votes filled out.
“We go into our locked room, fill the ballots, send them out, then we indicate the date that they were mailed,” Kincaid said. “Then it’s up to the voter to do the rest. That’s when they vote them and send them back to us, and we indicate that we received them back.”
Now that Marion County holds elections using electronic ballots rather than paper ballots, mail-in ballots that are received early are run through a voting machine on election day, then reviewed by poll workers during canvassing after election day. This process eliminates counting mail-in ballots by hand.
“We are prepared, we have the extra poll workers, we added extra precincts so hopefully that will help with wait times,” Kincaid said. “It is hard to determine how many will come out. There’s a lot of factors, there’s weather and COVID cases — You never know.”
Kincaid said she and the staff of the County Clerk’s office are working to get every vote accounted for in this election. She said people can even call the office for assistance with their ballots, or stop in for a visit for help in-person.
“The latest to request a ballot is Oct. 28,” Kincaid said. “We are encouraging folks that if they do have doubts about the mail, they can actually hand-deliver their ballot to our office. We are more than happy to do that if they would like to do it in that fashion.”
West Virginia voters can track the progress of their absentee ballot online at services.sos.wv.gov/Elections/Voter/AbsenteeBallotTracking by typing in their first and last name and month, day and year of birth. When the results are shown, voters can review the date they requested the ballot, and the date the ballot was sent or scheduled to be sent to the voter’s home. The column on the right shows the date that elections officials received the voter’s absentee ballot.
