Marion County emergency officials brace for season of La Niña

FAIRMONT — Every few years, weather patterns and atmospheric conditions align in such a way to create El Niño, which in the U.S. is a fall season filled with an increased number of hurricanes that affect the eastern region of the country.
This fall, the east coast will experience a season known as La Niña, which is similar to El Niño, but with slightly worse conditions created by distortion in the Pacific Ocean. According to the National Weather Service, “during a La Niña year, winter temperatures are warmer than normal in the Southeast and cooler than normal in the Northwest.”
“We’re still expecting much above normal as far as activity this hurricane season,” said Chris Leonardi, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It has been an amazingly active season.”
According to Leonardi, air pressure and water conditions in the Pacific Ocean are actually causing distortion in the Atlantic Ocean, stirring up conditions to create an abnormal amount of storms that will likely start to take shape in the coming month or so.
“One of the main things we’re looking at is the increased likelihood of a La Niña event in the Pacific,” Leonardi said. “What that does it reduces the amount of vertical wind shear over the Atlantic, and if you have a lot of wind shear, that constructs cyclones. That’s one reason we’re seeing more cyclones is because there are more conditions in the upper atmosphere.”
While West Virginia does not normally experience the destructive effects of being in a hurricane’s direct path, the storm runoff caused by hurricanes in the South can cause heavy rainfall and flash flooding in the region. Chris McIntire, director of Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said Marion County has experienced emergencies brought about by hurricanes in the South before, but there are measures in place to warn local residents and also do damage prevention and cleanup.
“We have an emergency operations plan that outlines what we do if there is each type of emergency,” McIntire said Wednesday while addressing the Marion County Commission. “A flood, a fire, all these different disaster types, we have plans.”
McIntire said the county has the ability to send live alerts to nearby televisions, radios and even cell phones, so people know about weather events that could be dangerous to the region.
“You get the alerts on your cell phone for tornado warnings and all that — we have access to that,” McIntire said. “It lets us talk on the TV, the radio, everyone gets the information at the same time, in real time with that.”
He said Marion County uses rain gauges to monitor water levels throughout the area, which is especially necessary because of the Monongahela River and its potential for flooding.
“We have four sets of rain gauges in the county we have access to as the storms are coming in,” McIntire said. “We have live radar with the [National]Weather Service when we have something large coming in.”
In years past, the Marion County Emergency Management department has had to respond to flash flooding in areas such as Mannington and Monongah, in order to clear damages caused by rising water. McIntire said his department also is in communication with the state 5-1-1 line, so he can report road closures to people around the state.
“The last storms that we had, it was a real team effort,” McIntire said. “We get real time information from the fire departments, and then on our CAD system, it is hooked to the state’s 5-1-1 system. As road closures happen in real time, the state 5-1-1 lets out the road closures.”
Because many people live near or around the Mon River, Marion County also has a water rescue team, that can be called into action during flooding or when a person is in danger in a body of water. Roger Channel, chief of the Bunner Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, said this team has also been called upon to retrieve people who have drowned.
“We’re one of the few counties that has a water rescue team,” Channel said. “They have boats, divers, they even have the mechanical robot they can plop in the river, it’s got radar, sonar, cameras, it’s got a claw that can pick things up. They use it to find bodies in the rivers and lakes and things like that.”
McIntire said that people can find updates on natural disasters and weather events on the Marion County 911 Center’s Facebook page, which he said only gets updated with necessary facts and information. Since the department started this page, it has been one of its strongest assets for emergency notification, he said.
“We put it out on our Facebook page, some of our posts end up with like 40,000 shares,” McIntire said. “That’s one of our strongest tools.”
