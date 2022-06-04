FAIRMONT — Last year, the Marion County Family Resource Network wrote two grants — one focused on providing information and resources to rural communities and the other on racial and ethnic minorities, with an emphasis on minority business owners.
FRN Executive Director Frank Jarman said it’s rare to two get grants approved in one cycle, but that’s what happened. Now, the FRN has combined the grants for a total of $247,000 to work on COVID Disparities outreach and education.
New community outreach specialists Melvin Rogers and Victoria Gaston will be supervised by assistant director Shannon Hogue, who started in mid-April.
“Of Marion County’s population, 13 percent are other than white, which is a lot larger than people think,” Jarman said.
If the person’s first language is something other than English, information about how to get vaccinated, testing and COVID updates were not geared toward them, Hogue added.
“For people who didn’t speak English or English wasn’t their primary language, they were less likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19. So because of those disparities, I think the Marion County FRN saw an opportunity to be able to bridge that gap in our own community,” Hogue said.
Rogers said they have already started to creating brochures in various languages, installed four billboards — one in Spanish, one in Mandarin and two in English and carrying out door-knocking campaigns. Gaston, who speaks Spanish, is working to create a Spanish Facebook page, Jarman said.
“I’m personally going to try to go out to as many small businesses and minority businesses that I can to actually talk to them and to just get them updated on what they can do from home. The goal is really simple, we want you guys to stay open; we want you to be safe and healthy,” Rogers said.
Jarman said that for minority residents, especially Black residents, they might have been afraid to get a COVID-19 vaccine because of the Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment. From 1932 to 1972, African American men were left with untreated syphilis so that the U.S. Public Health Service and Tuskegee Institute could study the natural history of syphilis, according to the CDC.
“It is all about safety and keeping your family and these communities as safe as possible because COVID is going to be around for a while, as much as I hate to say that. As much as it mutates, who knows what form it’s going to come back in next summer or next year,” Jarman said.
Rogers added that there’s loads of information and resources out there that people might not know about. For example, community members can stop by the FRN to pick up at-home COVID-19 test kits.
“I don’t even think people know that the federal government allows you to get free quick tests at home, all you do is fill out this little form online and they mail it to you,” Rogers said.
Jarman, Rogers and Houge said COVID-19 should still be taken seriously.
“You know, it started two years ago. We’ve all been touched by COVID and I think we’re going to continue to be. So it’s just about how do we continue to provide resources and information to the folks in Marion County?” Hogue said.
Jarman said the new team members are great additions to the FRN. Hogue has already served a variety of leadership positions in Marion County and she and Jarman had crossed paths before, so he had “seen her shine.”
“She’ll be somebody that will create a better FRN, not just take what I have and keep doing it. She’ll make it her own,” Jarman said about Hogue.
Hogue said she is excited to try out something a little different.
“They (the FRN) really, really serve as a conduit for being able to filter those services to everybody in Marion County, and not just in downtown Fairmont, but all the outlying communities, as well. So that’s new for me and is something that’s an exciting project to take on,” Hogue said.
Hogue and Jarman worked to hire Rogers and Gaston. They said both of the community outreach specialists will be great. Rogers said he’s already learned a lot from the both of them, which is something he’s really enjoyed.
“Working with these two, they know so much and I’m curious about a lot of things ... It’s been great to just pick their brains and I’m learning. So, that’s one of the cool parts about the job I didn’t expect,” Rogers said.
Gaston is a student at Fairmont State University. Jarman said she’s tech-savvy and it’s very helpful that she speaks Spanish.
They are also looking for a volunteer who can speak Mandarin, Jarman said.
Marion County Family Resource Network can be reached at 304-366-4445 or on Facebook.
